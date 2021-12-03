On Friday (December 3), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had a narrow escape after she was gheraoed by a mob of alleged farmers in the State of Punjab. Her car was stopped and surrounded by protesting farmers in Kiratpur Sahib town on Friday, reportedly demanding an apology from her for comments against the women farmers.

The actress took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal. She informed that her convoy was ambushed by a mob of farmer protestors on reaching Punjab from her home State of Himachal Pradesh. “I have been surrounded by a mob. They are calling themselves farmers. They are attacking me, hurling abuses and threatening to kill me,” the actress lamented. She expressed fear and concern about how the lack of security would have resulted in the mob inflicting physical harm on her.”

The Padma Shri awardee actress said, “I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me. They are hurling abuses at me and threatening to kill me.”

“The situation here is unbelievable. My vehicle is stopped despite such a large police presence here. Am I a politician? Do I run a party? What is this behaviour? Many people are doing politics in my name. The mob ambush is the direct consequence of that political ploy. As you can see, I am surrounded from all sides by the mob. If there were no cops, then, I would have been lynched. Shame on these people,” the actress reiterated.

The Bollywood actress was seen interacting with some people inthe mob that had forcibly stopped her car. She later managed to escape the mob and left the place, after which she thanked Punjab Police and CRPF for their support. “I am completely safe. Thanks to all of those who helped me to get out of that sticky situation,” she said.

In an Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut emphasised, “No one asked me for an apology and I never apologised. Why should I apologise, for what? For genuine love and concern for the people of Punjab? No, I will never do that…The entire conversation with the women in the mob is in the story and even on all media platforms… Don’t spread rumours, please. I always supported farmers and therefore spoke in favour of farmers bill and I will continue to do so.”