Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has categorically stated on Friday that Namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated in his state. The CM was addressing the media on the ongoing impasse over the offering of Namaz at these public places in various sectors in Gurugram, Haryana.

He stated that members of all faiths should offer prayers in their own personal space or areas designated for worship. Namaz should be read in Mosques or Idgahs rather than public spaces. The trespassing on public spaces in the city under the guise of conducting religious prayer would not be allowed by the state administration henceforth.

“If someone offers Namaz at his place we have no problem in that. Such programs should not be held in the open. This practice of offering Namaz which has been done in the open will not be tolerated at all”, said the Haryana CM.

Namaz in open spaces won’t be allowed in Gurugram : CM @mlkhattar Ji. pic.twitter.com/rLW5JURxGG — Haryana Fights Corona (@JanAashirwad) December 10, 2021

“An amicable solution to the matter should and would be found,” he said. Offering public prayers is leading to clashes, he said and that should not happen. “We’d found a solution but that was found ineffective. There will be new talks to find a solution,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, announcing that his government has withdrawn the previous circular that mentioned some designated sites to offer Friday prayers.

It may be noted that on December 9, Thursday, Muslim groups like Muslim Ekta Manch in the city had reiterated their obstinacy to offer namaz on Friday at all 37 objected public grounds which have been occupied to offer namaz despite people facing problems. On the other hand, the Hindu outfits had also reiterated their resolve to strictly oppose the offering of Namaz at these public places from December 10 onwards.

Hindu Sangharsh Samiti president Mahavir Bharadwaj said that for the last three months Hindu outfits and the local residents of Gurugram’s Sector-47, 12A, Sector-18 and now Sector-37, have been opposing the illegal occupation of public places by Muslims to offer their religious prayers. According to Bharadwaj, from December 10 onwards, the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti will not allow Muslims to offer Namaz in any of the open places which they have been attempting to encroach on in recent months.

He said that the district administration have been given a forewarning that if the Muslims attempt to again encroach public spaces to offer Namaz on December 10, they would face strong resistance from members of the Hindu outfits.

Opposition to the illegal occupation of public places by Muslims to offer their religious prayers is steadily gaining momentum. For weeks now, locals have been pushing back against Muslims who have resorted to communal praying in public locations rather than designated places of worship for weeks.