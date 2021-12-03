'Aapne Ghabrana nahi': Pakistan Embassy in Serbia goes rogue

The Embassy of Pakistan in Belgrade, Serbia seems to be so miffed with the Imran Khan government back in its country that it has gone rogue. It has taken to Twitter to call out the Pakistan government for not paying its dues for the last three months. The embassy has shared a rap twist to Imran Khan’s ‘Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai’ to taunt Pakistan’s cash-strapped Imran Khan government.

While sharing the song composed by Artist Saad Alavi, that mocks Imran Khan for giving false hopes to the people of his country despite being bankrupt, the Pakistan Embassy Serbia Tweeted: “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we goverment official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees Is this #NayaPakistan ?”

With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we goverment official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees

Is this #NayaPakistan ? pic.twitter.com/PwtZNV84tv — Pakistan Embassy Serbia (@PakinSerbia) December 3, 2021

The 0.56-minute song posted by the Pakistan Embassy Serbia was composed by Saad Alavi, who gives a musical twist to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legendry ‘Aap ne ghabrana nahi hai’ speech. The rap song begins with Pakistan PM addressing the nation, saying, “Aap ne, sabse pehle, ghabrana nahi hai”. The speech was delivered in March last year when the novel coronavirus was spreading in Pakistan.

To create a mashup, Alavi added some catchy lyrics that poked fun at Pakistani inflation. From essential necessities like soap, wheat, and medication to education, Alavi mocks the PM, urging citizens not to panic. The song was released in March becoming an instant hit with the audience.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Imran Khan, last month admitted that he does not have enough money to run the country. Our biggest problem is that we don’t have enough money to run our country due to which we have to borrow loans,” said Imran Khan while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Track and Trace System (TTS) of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) for the sugar industry in Islamabad.

Pakistan is beset by a host of problems. From the precarious state of the economy to the rising food inflation in the country, the political mobilisation of the opposition to the declining credibility of the government, the Imran Khan administration is facing an unprecedented crisis staring at it in the face. Skyrocketing food inflation is one of the serious problems plaguing Islamabad. With its finances in bad shape, the government has scant control and resources to keep a check on the spiralling food inflation.

In fact, the situation is so precarious, that Pakistan’ military was also left with no option but to slash the defense budget in a bid to help the country emerge out of its financial woes.

According to a recent assessment, the country will require gross external financing of USD 51.6 billion over the next two years (2021-2023) to address the issues it faces.