An advocate named Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking censoring of all future social media posts of actor Kangana Ranaut. According to the petitioner, the actor’s social media posts should be censored in order to maintain law and order in the country. The actor had recently stirred a controversy by her ‘Khaliastni Terrorists’ remark.

Chanderpal’s plea seeks a direction to Union Home Ministry, IT Ministry, TRAI and State Police Authorities of different states to take preventive action on social media.

In his petition, the lawyer also requested that all FIRs lodged against Kangana Ranaut be transferred to the Khar police station in Mumbai. He further urged that the charge sheet against Kangana Ranaut be filed in the next six months, followed by an expedited trial within two years.

“The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments, they are defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in a totally anti-national manner. It also justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment in law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused,” the plea read.

It further read that, “Kangana’s social media posts must be amended, deleted, modified or censored to maintain law and order.” Her ‘irresponsible’ comments about the recent farmers’ protest, as well as her purported portrayal of Sikh farmers as separatist ‘Khalistanis,’ were also mentioned in the plea filed against her in the SC.

Reacting to the petition, the Manikarnika actress called herself the “most powerful woman” in the country. On her Instagram account, Kangana uploaded the Tweet of the news shared by news agency ANI which mentioned that a plea seeking censorship of her future social media posts in order to maintain law and order has been filed in the SC. “Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country,” she wrote along with it. She added a crown emoji as well.

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story

Padma Shree awardee Kangana Ranaut has been embroiled in a controversy over her Instagram post, in which she wrote: “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let’s not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister who crushed them under the shoe. No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation, she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. But, she did not allow the nation to divide. Even after decades of her death, even today, they shiver at her name. They need a guru like her.”

Delhi ‘peace and harmony panel’ headed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha summons Kangana Ranaut

Recently, she had been summoned by the Delhi assembly’s panel on peace and harmony, headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, over her alleged remarks against the Sikhs. Ranaut has been told to appear before the committee on December 6.

The actor also faces a first information report (FIR) in Mumbai filed by Sikhs for the same. Moreover, on Saturday (November 20), the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara management committee had also filed a complaint against Ranaut accusing her of supposedly referring to the entire Sikh community as ‘Khalistani elements.’