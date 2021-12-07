“Modi hai to mumkin hai, PM Modi has made possible what the opposition believed was impossible”, said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as he welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his home turf Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Yogi said that the arrival of PM Modi in Gorakhpur will fulfil the aspirations of eastern UP that were neglected by the failures of the previous governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gorakhpur to inaugurate three major projects, including an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a major fertiliser plant. The three ambitious projects also include the ICMR’s regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre in Gorakhpur, which is expected to boost the growth of undeveloped eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Lauding the Prime Minister’s resolution to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), Yogi Adityanath said that in 2016 PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur. Prior to that the factory had been lying shut for more than 30 years and none of the governments in Uttar Pradesh bothered about it. After PM Modi came to power in 2014, he not only made all possible efforts to revive it but made sure that the revived plant is four times bigger than what it was until it was shut in 1990.

Hailing PM Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi said that 5 governments came and went to UP in the last 30 years, only the BJP govt had the courage to revive this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur.

Speaking about the development of health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh under the Modi regime, CM Yogi said that prior to 2014, there was only one medical college in Gorakhpur and 12 in the state. Now, there are medical colleges in 59 districts of UP and the process of setting up medical colleges in other districts is also underway.

“Thousands of people have died every year in eastern UP due to lack of adequate medical facilities, yet previous governments were indifferent about their health. Everyone had to fend for themselves. Moreover, Gorakhpur was always thought to be the epicentre of diseases like encephalitis and malaria. The honourable Prime Minister, then, laid the foundation stone for AIIMS in 2016. And today, he has come to Eastern UP to inaugurate the AIIMS facilities, which will benefit the people in this area immensely”, the CM said.

The regional medical research centre will facilitate the research and treatment of vector-borne diseases. The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases, the CM informed.

“The prime minister has provided these projects for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, children and for the upliftment of the region in the wider public interest. The Opposition considered them to be vote banks till now,” said the chief minister, adding that the projects would also benefit the people of Bihar and Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated three mega projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. The projects include a fertiliser factory worth Rs 8,603 crore, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, and a hi-tech lab of the Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC).