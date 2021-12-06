Mamata Banerjee tells journalist to publish positive news to get govt ad revenue

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was heard directing a journalist to fall in line in exchange for government advertisements.

A local journalist, by the name of Shukla Ganguly, had lamented about the lack of advertisement revenue in her cash-strapped news organisation. “We are running our paper for the past 11 years. Several small news organisations, including ours, are in a perilous state. We do not get advertisements from the government. I am requesting you over and again to please look into the matter,” the journalist pleaded.

After listening to the grievances of Shukla Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee stated, “The rural newspapers (gramin patrika), which will highlight the government’s work in a positive light, will get advertisement revenue. I will specifically direct the District Magistrate (DM) about this. This is because the government does not use State machinery each time for publicity.”

Mamata Didi openly saying that to get govt advertisement in a local newspaper one has to publish "positive news" of the government and send one copy of newspaper everyday to local DM office for proof.

She claimed, “Today, we launched several initiatives for the development of the State. Big TV channels will show the news only once. However, rural newspapers will write (in detail) about it and will ensure that the information will reach every village in the State. As such, we have to take care of such rural newspapers who do this work with positivity. Talk to the DM and don’t forget to send a copy of your paper (for review) to DM office, DICO, Police Superintendent and Commissioner.”

The West Bengal Chief Minister emphasised the need for sending a copy of rural newspapers to the cops and DM office. “Do you know why? This will help them review whether the news coverage (about the government) is positive or negative. Whoever is doing more positive content, give them advertisements. This is because I want them to work well and highlight all the positives.” Mamata Banerjee then appealed to rural journalists to spin negative stories into positive news.

Govt ads only if news coverage is positive : Mamata

“A negative news can always be turned into a positive one. In Bengal, we notice only negativity. There is no focus on positive news. Do positive stories. You will surely get advertisements from us…I am saying this for a long time. Hold a meeting with local newspapers and decide accordingly.” Her comments were covered in a newspaper report dated November 18.

