Monday, December 6, 2021
Do positive stories, get advertisement: Video shows Mamata Banerjee luring journalists with taxpayer money, asks them to send a copy of paper to DM

"A negative news can always be turned into a positive one. In Bengal, we notice only negativity. There is no focus on positive news. Do positive stories. You will surely get advertisements from us." Her comments were covered in a newspaper report dated November 18.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee tells journalist to publish positive news to get govt ad revenue
Screengrab of the viral video
2

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was heard directing a journalist to fall in line in exchange for government advertisements.

A local journalist, by the name of Shukla Ganguly, had lamented about the lack of advertisement revenue in her cash-strapped news organisation. “We are running our paper for the past 11 years. Several small news organisations, including ours, are in a perilous state. We do not get advertisements from the government. I am requesting you over and again to please look into the matter,” the journalist pleaded.

After listening to the grievances of Shukla Ganguly, Mamata Banerjee stated, The rural newspapers (gramin patrika), which will highlight the government’s work in a positive light, will get advertisement revenue. I will specifically direct the District Magistrate (DM) about this. This is because the government does not use State machinery each time for publicity.”

She claimed, “Today, we launched several initiatives for the development of the State. Big TV channels will show the news only once. However, rural newspapers will write (in detail) about it and will ensure that the information will reach every village in the State. As such, we have to take care of such rural newspapers who do this work with positivity. Talk to the DM and don’t forget to send a copy of your paper (for review) to DM office, DICO, Police Superintendent and Commissioner.”

The West Bengal Chief Minister emphasised the need for sending a copy of rural newspapers to the cops and DM office. “Do you know why? This will help them review whether the news coverage (about the government) is positive or negative. Whoever is doing more positive content, give them advertisements. This is because I want them to work well and highlight all the positives.” Mamata Banerjee then appealed to rural journalists to spin negative stories into positive news.

“A negative news can always be turned into a positive one. In Bengal, we notice only negativity. There is no focus on positive news. Do positive stories. You will surely get advertisements from us…I am saying this for a long time. Hold a meeting with local newspapers and decide accordingly.” Her comments were covered in a newspaper report dated November 18.

Complaint against Mamata Banerjee for disrespecting the National Anthem

Recently, a complaint was filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for disrespecting National Anthem during a gathering that she had addressed in Mumbai. According to ANI, a BJP leader had filed a police complaint against Banerjee for “showing utter disrespect to the national anthem” by allegedly singing it while in a sitting position and then “abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 lines”.

 

