A complaint has been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Mumbai for disrespecting National Anthem during a gathering that she had addressed in the city. According to ANI, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Mumbai, filed a Police Complaint against Banerjee for “showing utter disrespect to the national anthem” by allegedly singing it while in a sitting position and then “abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 lines”.

A leader of Mumbai BJP filed police complaint against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for “showing utter disrespect to national anthem” by allegedly singing it while in sitting position & then “abruptly stopping after 4 or 5 verses”, during her visit to the city on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/5KqbJ8lC55 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2021

WB CM received sharp criticism over National Anthem row

A video of WB CM surfaced on the social media platforms where she could be seen sitting and starting the National Anthem and then stopping halfway abruptly. Advocate Vivekanand Gupta, Secretary, BJP Mumbai, posted a copy of the complaint on Twitter.

My Police complaint to @CPMumbaiPolice to register FIR against #MamataBanerjee for showing utter disrespect to National Anthem. It’s an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and @HMOIndia order of 2015.@Dev_Fadnavis @BJP4India https://t.co/y4sXD0ywnV pic.twitter.com/Ij3fIvY9n8 — Adv.Vivekanand Gupta 🇮🇳 (@vivekanandg) December 1, 2021

In his complaint addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, he said Banerjee “started to sing the National Anthem while in sitting position and thereafter stood up, and after four or five verses abruptly stopped the National Anthem.”

He further said that her actions amounted to utter disrespect to the National Anthem and urged the Police to file a complaint against her under Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. He said, “Her act also goes against the orders of the Home Ministry of 2015. The order directs that “whenever the anthem is sung or played, the audience shall stand to attention.” He alleged that WB CM has deliberately and intentionally shown utter disrespect to the National Anthem.

It is notable that according to Home Ministry’s orders if someone wants to sing a shorter version of the National Anthem, he or she must sing the first two lines and the last two lines. However, according to Gupta’s complaint, she did not “follow the said order relating to the full version or the short version” and sang the first four lines.

Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Dept, said in a tweet, “Our national anthem is one of the most powerful manifestation of our national identity. The least people holding public office can do is not demean it. Here is a mutilated version of our national anthem sung by Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so bereft of pride and patriotism?”

BJP Leader from Mumbai, Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, shared the video and said, “And she wants to become Prime Minister.”

इनको Prime Minister बनाना हैं ! pic.twitter.com/arCH6yEtrK — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) December 1, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, he urged Mumbai Police to file a complaint against her and others, including the organisers of the event. He said, “Maharashtra Police Should Register A #FIR Against #MamtaBanerjee And Other Including Organisers Of Today’s Event For Insulting Our #NationalAnthem In A program In #Mumbai! I Will Be Filling A Written Complain To Mumbai Police Tomorrow Morning!”

OpIndia reached out to Kamboj’s office to get an update. They informed us that Kamboj is filing a complaint today.

BJP West Bengal also criticised the CM for her act. They wrote, “Mamata Banerjee was sitting down at first then stood up and stopped singing halfway the national anthem of India. Today, as a Chief Minister, she has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem and the country, and the Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore!”

Dr Sukanta Majumdar, BJP West Bengal State President, said, “Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sitting at a constitution post insults National Anthem at a gathering in Mumbai. Doesn’t she know proper National Anthem etiquette, or is she insulting knowingly?”

Tejasvi Surya, MP and National President of BJP Yuva Morcha, said, “Here we have a Chief Minister, who fails to respect our National Anthem. Expecting the opposition parties to respect Bharat & its values is a lot to ask for these days. This deplorable behaviour from a Constitutional Authority is extremely shameful & condemnable.”

Pratik Kapde, BJP Mumbai secretary, said, “Isn’t this demeaning National Anthem? What were the so-called intellectuals present doing When CM Mamata Banerjee started National Anthem in a sitting position. Not only that, Then she went ahead and abruptly stopped it in between.”

TMC has not reacted to the controversy. Banerjee has been in Mumbai for the last couple of days to meet leaders and ‘prominent’ personalities in the city. Earlier, she had met Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. She also met NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Yesterday, she held a meeting with some alleged ‘prominent personalities’ where she met the likes of Swara Bhaskar, Munawar Faruqui, Mahesh Bhatt and several others. After meeting with Pawar, she hinted that the 2024 elections might not see UPA with Congress in opposition.