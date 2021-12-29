Sahdev Dirdo, the young boy who became an internet sensation after his video singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar Mera Bhool Nahi Jana Re’ went viral all over the country, had been admitted to the hospital after he met with an accident.

As per the latest reports, the boy is now out of danger.

The Medical Superintendent from the Shaheed Mahendra Karma Memorial Hospital, where the boy was being treated, has shared in a statement that Sahdev is out of danger. His initial investigation reports are normal. Though he will be kept under observation, for now, he is talking with his parents and responding well.

Our favourite #SahdevDirdo is stable & out of danger. His initial investigation reports are normal. He has still been kept under observation for 12 hrs in Surgery ICU.



The medical officer added further that Sahdev may be referred for a neurological examination as a precautionary measure, but as of now, he looks stable and healthy.

As per reports, Sahadev was riding pillion in a motorbike on the evening of Tuesday, December 28, when the accident happened. As per reports, Sahadev was riding pillion with his father and they were returning to their village in Sukma, Chhattisgarh when the accident occurred.

The boy did not have a helmet and suffered a serious head injury. He was first taken to Sukma District Hospital and was then referred to the Jagdalpur Medical College for treatment.

Sukma collector Vineet Bandanwar and SP Sunil Sharma had also reached the hospital for updates on the boy’s health condition.

SP Sharma stated that the accident took place in the Shabari Nagar area at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. The bike rider got minor bruises but Sahadev has suffered a grievous head injury.

Rapper Badshah, who had made a popular music video with the boy, had tweeted that he is in touch with Sahadev’s family and friends. He had added that the boy is being taken to hospital and is unconscious.

Sahadev had shot to fame after his video singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ went viral. The video was shot by a teacher in his school. The boy later even met the CM and was praised by him. In August this year, rapper Badshah had made a music video featuring Sahadev.