On December 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi. The dairy is spread over 30 acres and will be built at the cost of Rs 475 crores. It will have several modern facilities with a daily capacity of processing 5 lakh litre milk per day. PM Modi laid down the foundation stone of developmental projects worth over Rs. 1500 crores, including Banas Dairy Sankul.

In his address, PM Modi talked about the importance of cows. He said, “Talking about cows can be a crime for some people, but for us, cows are revered as mothers. People who make fun of cow-buffalo forget that the livelihood of 8 crore families of the country is run by such livestock.”

He further added that the Government of India is working extensively in strengthening the dairy sector, and Banas Kashi Sankul is a part of such efforts. He said the milk production in India has increased by 45% in the last 6-7 years. While adding that India now produces 22% of the world’s milk, he said, “I am happy that today UP is not only the largest milk-producing state in the country, it is also significantly ahead in the expansion of the dairy sector.”

PM said that animal husbandry could become a huge source of additional income for the small farmers in the country. Also, as dairy products have a huge market abroad, there is a lot of potential for growth for the farmers. PM added that animal husbandry has great possibilities to uplift the financial status of women, further their entrepreneurship. Livestock is also a big basis of biogas, organic farming and natural farming.

PM Modi also launched an integrated logo featuring Kamdhenu cows for certification. PM emphasized that the logo on any dairy product would make it easier to identify the purity of the product. It will also help in increasing the credibility of the milk products originating in India.

PM targeted opposition for their restricted view on UP politics

PM Modi said that there are people who view the politics of Uttar Pradesh from the prism of caste, creed, and religion. He added that such people do not consider schools, colleges, roads, water, housing for the poor, gas connections and toilets part of development. “The difference between what the people of UP got earlier and what the people of UP are getting from our government today is clear. We are enhancing the heritage of UP, and we are also developing UP,” PM Modi said.

While hitting on the opposition over dynasty politics, mafia and illegal property occupancy, PM Modi said, “Their syllabus does not have Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas. You all know what their dictionary, body language, and thoughts have – ‘mafiawaad’, ‘pariwarwaad’, illegal property occupancy. They have problems with the Purvanchal development & even the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But we keep gaining blessings as their anger touches the sky.”

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for early 2022. While BJP is claiming to come back to power, the opposition parties are trying their level best to cut BJP’s vote by different means. While BJP is promoting the work it has done in the past five years in UP and laying down the foundation for hundreds of upcoming projects, SP leader and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is spending most of his days in taking credit for the projects inaugurated by BJP in the last couple of months including Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and others. On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is busy playing woman cards with slogans like “Ladki hun lad sakti hun”.