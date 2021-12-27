Monday, December 27, 2021
Updated:

Tamil Nadu Congress leader who wanted PM Modi and Amit Shah killed, gets award in the presence of CM Stalin

As per reports, Nellai Kannan was presented his award during the ceremony by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. The Tamil Nadu CM was the chief guest of the event and was awarded the Ambedkar Sudar Award 2021.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader, who wanted Muslims to kill Amit Shah, awarded in Chennai
MK Stalin with Nellai Kannan (Photo Credits: Swarajya )
4

On Friday (December 24), Tamil ‘scholar’ and veteran Congress leader Nellai Kannan was felicitated with the Kamarajar Kathir Award in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Kannan was earlier arrested for his contentious speech during which he had called upon the Islamists to murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the event, Kannan said, “Stalin is an indispensable leader of multiple generations who is providing a vision not just for Tamil Nadu but entire India”. Kannan had expressed his regret from contesting against Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi during the 1996 State Assembly elections.

Death threat to Home Minister Amit Shah

On December 29, 2019, the Tamil academician was heard brazenly inciting the Muslims gathered in a meeting called by the Islamist outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He stated at that event that he had hoped that Muslims in the country would kill Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, but felt anguished that no Muslim had killed Shah yet.

Nellai Kannan had said that Home Minister Amit Shah was acting as the brain behind PM Modi and that if his story was ‘finished’, that of the PM would also be over too. “If his story is finished, then the story of the PM will also be over. I was expecting something to happen, but no Muslim is doing it,” Kannan said during the rally.

Reportedly, he had also made critical comments against then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and others. More than 15 cases were registered against Nellai Kannan. He was booked under Sections 504, 505(1), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after various BJP leaders filed multiple complaints against him.

 

