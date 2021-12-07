Days after announcing a bounty of Rs 50 lakh for whoever beheads Wasim Rizvi, Congress MLA Rashed Khan on Tuesday brazened out his stand, asserting that he stands by his words of offering a bounty for the beheading of the former UP Shia Board Chief.

Rashed, who is also the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary, quoted a tweet about him offering money to whoever beheads Wasim Rizvi and said “I stand by My word”.

I stand by My words.. https://t.co/tAw4X0l1rL — Rashed Khan (@rashedkhan_inc) December 7, 2021

The tweet, which was quoted by Rashed Khan also carried a video from what appeared as a Congress office, with posters of Congress and Rahul Gandhi visible in the background. In the video, Khan said he would give Rs 25 lakhs to anyone who decapitates Wasim Rizvi. He also urged the Muslim community to not take the comments made by Rizvi seriously, adding that Allah has himself proclaimed that he would protect the sanctity of the Holy Quran.

‘Holy Quran is sacrosanct and Allah himself has swore to protect it from vandalism’: Rashed Khan

“I would offer Rs 25 lakhs to anyone who slits Wasim Rizvi’s throat. And I would also like to ask my Muslim brethren to not pay heed to what Wasim Rizvi says as Allah has himself said that he would protect the sanctity of the Holy Quran. Not a single word can be replaced or changed from the Holy Quran until Qayamat(Judgement Day). When Allah himself has taken this responsibility, we have nothing to worry about,” Khan said.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Rashed is spewing venom against Rizvi and calling for his beheading. On Friday last week, Rashed Khan has called for a bandh in Telangana against Wasim Rizvi and called for his decapitation in the name of Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

*** BREAKING ***



Bandh called today (Friday) by Congress and other secular groups in Telangana, against Waseem Rizvi.



Congress leader Rashed Khan called for his beheading, justified it in the name of Profit.



🚨Warning: Inflammatory Speech🚨



Full video: https://t.co/ljBTGL0ev8 https://t.co/VslO2TQbQS pic.twitter.com/1OPgtXipT1 — Maha Vinash Aghadi ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@MVAGovt) December 3, 2021

Hyderabad Congress leader Feroze Khan announces Rs 50 lakh bounty on Wasim Rizvi’s head

It is also noteworthy to mention that Rashed is not the only one who has announced a bounty on Wasim Rizvi’s head for his views on Islam and the Quran. Earlier yesterday, a 10-day old video started doing the rounds on Twitter in which Hyderabad Congress leader Feroz Khan was heard announcing a Rs 50 lakh bounty for whoever beheads ex-UP Shia Board Chief Wasim Rizvi.

He is heard saying in Hindi which is loosely translated to: “Wasim Rizvi, I have been hearing you for the last four months. You have crossed all limits. Wherever one spots him, kill him. Get his severed head to me and in turn, take Rs 50 lakhs from me. Whoever kills him I will help him fight his case be it in the sessions court, high court or the Supreme court. Everywhere my lawyer would represent you and I will provide you with full support.”

Hurling abuses at him, the Congress leader added that a person like Rizvi has no right to live. “whoever is listening to me I swear by my Allah that I will support you”, Firoz Khan claimed in his video statement.

Wasim Rizvi becomes Jitendra Narayan Swami, reverts to Hinduism

Earlier yesterday, OpIndia reported the former Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi, who has been a frequent target of fundamentalists because of his statements, converted to Hinduism in the presence of Mahant Yati Narasinghanand Giri at Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad. Rizvi was welcomed back into the faith of his ancestors in a series of rituals, after which he was named Jitendra Narayan Swami.

After converting to Hinduism, Rizvi said, “Mughals have given the tradition of defeating Hindus. Muslims vote unanimously for the party that defeats Hindus. Muslim voters are only for defeating Hindus.” He further added, “I was thrown out of Islam. Every Friday, they announce more rewards for my head. Today I am accepting Sanatan Dharma.”