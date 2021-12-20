Tripura CM Biplab Deb has initiated the transport of the first waterway consignment consisting of 40 metric tonnes of processed pineapples to Hamburg in Germany on Saturday. The pineapples would be exported to Germany from the industrial growth centre located at Kumarghat in the Unokoti district of Tripura.

While speaking at the flagging off ceremony organized at Kumarghat in the Unakoti district of Tripura, Biplab Deb said, “the sense of self-reliance is imbued among the people of the state. Women, as well as men, are taking part in productive activities across the state which indicates that the state’s growth is on the right track.”

Biplab Deb highlighted that the previously neglected farmers belonging to the Darlong families were encouraged in their self-reliance initiative by the positive governance in the state. Particularly, Biplab Deb appreciated the pineapple farmers of the Darchai and Nalkata villages of the Darlong community.

He said, “Once discouraged, the entrepreneurs have found a new way of earning. Inspired by the positive and conducive environment created by the government, people are now showing interest in entrepreneurship development. The growing demand for Tripura products has ensured fair prices to the farmers” adding, “I am delighted to visit the pineapple orchards and interact with pineapple growers. I am glad to know that with the help of Tripura government schemes, farmers are able to get the appropriate value of pineapples and they are happy to sell their products in the global market.”

Tripura CM further noted that besides the conventional yields, the production of varied fruits and crops would play a crucial role in increasing the income of farmers. he stated that the value addition of products of Tripura was previously missing and the present government was making all efforts to promote that.

About the pineapples transport to Germany using the waterways, he said, “Today, a 40 metric tons (processed) pineapple filled in cans started for Germany from Kumarghat. We are moving towards reducing the cost of commercial transport to the international market by utilizing waterways.”

Notably, Tripura is a land where pineapples, jackfruits, litchis, oranges, limes, lemons, cashew nuts, and coconuts are found in abundance. Fruit crops in the State are cultivated on hillocks nourished by the well-distributed rainfall in the state. The fruits are grown without using any fertilizers or chemicals.