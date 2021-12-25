The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday (December 25) launched its ambitious programme to distribute tablets and smartphones to one-crore students to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratana Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Coincidently, today is Christmas Day, and Yogi Adityanath gifted youths what they require for their good future. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan was also present on the occasion.

श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती ‘सुशासन दिवस’ के अवसर पर आज उत्तर प्रदेश के 01 करोड़ युवाओं हेतु स्मार्टफोन व टैबलेट वितरण अभियान का शुभारंभ हुआ है।



इन स्मार्टफोन व टैबलेट में युवा साथियों को फ्री में ‘डिजिटल एक्सेस व बेहतरीन कंटेंट’ की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी।



सभी को बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 25, 2021

Yogi Adityanath said that tablets and smartphones will help students in getting free digital access to standard content and related information to shape their careers. He termed the distribution of tablets and smartphones as the empowerment of Uttar Pradesh through technology. In the launching programme held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, 40,000 tablets and 60,000 smartphones were distributed to beneficiaries students. Five students were invited on stage to speak where they expressed gratitude to the CM for providing resources to the needy students.

‘भारत रत्न श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी इकाना क्रिकेट स्टेडियम’, लखनऊ से श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती ‘सुशासन दिवस’ के अवसर पर प्रदेश के विद्यार्थियों हेतु ’01 करोड़ निःशुल्क टैबलेट व स्मार्टफोन वितरण अभियान’ का शुभारंभ… https://t.co/pymDb6U6zR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 25, 2021

The stadium was jampacked with audiences where Yogi expressed his commitment to giving a good future to youths of the state.

“We successfully faced challenges of Covid 19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pandemic affected studies…whenever I enquired students they said that they wanted to study but had no means of online studies. Here I decided to give smartphones to one Crore students,” Yogi said.

He added that the real importance of technology was realized during the pandemic, as everything had moved to online mode. “The importance of technology was felt during the pandemic. Children did not have the facility for pursuing online education and attend classes in dearth of means,” he said.

Yogi said that there was a time in Uttar Pradesh when the government jobs were sold by a family. “It was like the family of Kauravas since not even a single member and relationship was left which was not into extortion. But it is not happening now. Those who play with life with youths will be jailed,” Yogi said.

Yogi Adityanath also launched the Digi Shakti Portal and Digi Shakti Adhyayan App which are preinstalled on all smartphones and tablets. This will help students in getting easy access to remote classes and to get content for studies besides information related to employment. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has ensured that all educational institutions/ universities provide study materials to students through new apps.

Who are eligible for the scheme

Students who are natives of Uttar Pradesh and have passed 10th and 12th class with 65 percent and above marks will be benefitted from this scheme. In the first phase of the distribution, preference will be given to final semester students of graduation, post-graduation, MBBS, ITI, B.Tech, M.Tech, PhD, skill development related courses and like.

In October, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet gave the approval for the distribution of free tablets and smartphones for the technical empowerment of the youth of the state. The scheme is worth Rs 3,000 Crore.

The job doesn’t end here as Kumar Vineet, special secretary (IT and Electronics), said that the government will be signing a contract with Infosys for the company to provide over 3,900 programmes related to education and employment to the youth free of cost.

The government will organize the programme at the district level for the distribution of smartphones and tablets to other students. Eligible youths can register for the scheme can through the Digi Shakti portal from December 25 onward.

So far more than 38 Lakh youths have registered on the Digi Shakti portal and the government has placed orders for procurement from well-known companies such as Lava, Samsung, and Acer.