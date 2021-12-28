‘Health journalist’ Vidya Krishnan, who has been known for her political biases and anti-Hindu bigotry, has taken to Twitter to term Indian-Americans, especially the ones in Bay area ‘termites’. Krishnan, who regularly pens articles, mostly critical about the Modi government, for ultra-leftist media houses like The Caravan Magazine and The Atlantic, Tweeted: “My time in the US has only made me detest diaspora even more than I already did. Most (atleast my Bay Area lot) don’t read, don’t vote or volunteer or donate. Termites.”

Vidya Krishnan’s tweet

Vidya Krishnan was responding to a tweet by one Suchitra Vijayan, who identifies herself as an ‘author’, where the latter chastised Hindus living in America, claiming that they “co-opt the language of representation and poc (person of colour) visibility” in the US while simultaneously demanding a Hindu homeland and justifying mistreatment of other communities in India. Basically, Suchitra Vijayan called Hindus in the United States hypocrites, and accused them of wanting recognition and acceptance in the United States while on the other demanding India to become a Hindu majoritarian nation.

Latching on to this lucrative opportunity to build on her propaganda of vilifying Hindus and reinforcing minority victimhood, Vidya Krishnan went on to instantly respond by calling all the Hindus living in the US, ‘termites’.

It may be noted that after the ‘journalist’ started receiving backlash on the microblogging site for her flagrant display of hate towards India and the Hindus in particular, she tweeted tagging Parag Agarwal, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, “Yikes. Unprotected my a/c for a few hrs & got attacked by NRI/Bay Area trolls who think I mean “Hindus” when I say “Indian-Americans” & went on from there about how I’m commie presstitute etc etc.”

Krishnan added that the US’s diversity rhetoric has aided the rise of NRIs, despite the fact that the Indian diaspora’s expansion has been homogeneous and limited to upper caste immigration. So many of them are self-centered, conservative, and bigoted, and they need to be called out on a regular basis.

She briefly locked her Twitter profile thereafter.

Only to come back and go hysterical again.

Anonymous accounts tagging Caravan & Atlantic flagging this tweet as "hate speech" had no issues when Mananiya Home Minister used this word for immigrants to India!



Also, I don't work at either places so.. I'm not sure what they want to Atlantic or Caravan editors. So dumb. pic.twitter.com/hRdJSeGvbL — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) December 28, 2021

Krishnan ranted how Indian diaspora had no problem with Home Minister Amit Shah referring to illegal immigrants as ‘termites’. Shocking to see that Nieman fellow does not know the difference between those who have legally migrated to another country, like the Indian diaspora in US and the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who have crossed the border illegally and living off Indian resources and could pose a threat to national security.

Lastly, anonymous handles… your organized sublime idiocy is only making me write more about the pervasive bigotry funded & sponsored by r/w orgs in the US. pic.twitter.com/HsLEPTGIZ3 — Vidya (@VidyaKrishnan) December 28, 2021

She wrote another two hysterical tweets without understanding difference between legal Indians in America (whom she called termites) and illegal Bangladeshis in India. Further, Amit Shah never called illegal immigrants ‘termites’. He had said that illegal infiltrators are like termites and had vowed to throw them out. Termites are pests which feed on dry wood, like furniture, and make them hollow and ruin them.

When Shah used ‘termites’ it was simile for illegal immigrants who are living off our resources in India, while Krishan used metaphor and referred to the entire Indian diaspora in Bay area as ‘termites’. For example, calling someone adamant, like Krishnan being adamant about proving India failed to manage coronavirus would be ‘kutte ki dum’, which is simile. But should someone call her ‘kutti’, it would be metaphor.

Vidya Krishnan spreads mala fide lies about the Modi govt and its response to the Covid pandemic

So-called ‘health journalist’ Vidya Krishnan has spent better part of the coronavirus pandemic losing her mind while trying to peddle anti-Modi agenda through her hysterical tweets and articles. She has also not hidden her strong dislike (to put it mildly) for Hindus in general. She had gone out of her way to propagate misinformation regarding the Indian government’s response to the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak when it first emerged.

Her bias against India, especially under Modi regime, is so strong that in a report penned by Vidya Krishnan and published by The Atlantic, a distorted image of the Indian Flag was used. In the report, India’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus was again denigrated and the hallowed Ashoka Chakra was replaced with an artistic representation of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

She had further mocked Prime Minister Modi’s initiative to raise awareness by wearing homemade masks during his interactions. She claimed that the Prime Minister wearing a mask during a video conference somehow suggested ‘tokenism’ and a lack of ‘common sense’ in India’s response to the Chinese virus.

Furthermore, the ‘health journalist’ had also tried her best to cover for the Tablighi Jamaat and its horrendous conduct that had severely jeopardized India’s efforts to contain the pandemic in the initial days. She compared the contribution of the Tablighi Jamaat to the Coronavirus cases in India to that of the ISKCON in the United Kingdom, even though the two are not even in the same plane.

Vidya Krishnan was also invested in slandering journalists who had written on how significant sections of the Muslim community had disobeyed government instructions aimed at combating the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.

She had also gone around claiming that the Indian Government obstructed journalist from reporting facts on the issue of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Since there was no such restriction, most of her claims are very likely product of fertile imagination or voices in her head.