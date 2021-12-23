In his recent video, YouTuber Abhisar Sharma was once again seen peddling blatant lies in his effort to malign the central government. He claimed that the I-T department had come back empty-handed following the recent raids on Samajwadi Party leaders.

In the YouTube video posted on December 21, Abhisar Sharma used screenshots of news published by Bharat Samachar to further his propaganda. He said that after 4 days of the raids, the central agency could not find anything from the premises of the Samajwadi Party leaders. He added that after the four-day rigorous exercise, the IT department could recover merely Rs 1.2 lakhs cash and 400 grams gold from the house of Jainendra Yadav, a house staff turned OSD of Akhilesh Yadav. The department recovered nothing else from the rest of the SP leaders’ premises that it raided, according to Abhisar Sharma.

Abhisar Sharma instigates Yogi Adityanath against PM Modi

He mocked the central agency for carrying out the ‘futile exercise’ at the behest of the BJP government at the centre and the state. He also poked fun at the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for slamming the SP leader while addressing a rally in Mathura. Sharing a snippet from Yogi Adityanath’s public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Mathura, the YouTuber, in his obvious hate for the BJP, accused Yogi of using his paid media to berate Samajwadi Party leaders.

Sharma insinuated that BJP has used the investigative agency to falsely implicate its political rival.

Abhisar Sharma attempted to instigate Yogi Adityanath against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by claiming that during the inauguration of the Kashi Viswanath corridor, Modi paid little attention to Yogi. Sharma added that Yogi Adityanath’s party is in a state of chaos and seems to be imploding from within. He asserted that the rebellions within the party are conspiring against Yogi and that the CM should first get his house on order before going after the Opposition.

Abhisar Sharma’s assertions are purely drawn from the hate he nurtures for the BJP party and PM Narendra Modi. Despite the fact that the I-T department has itself testified the success of the raids on SP leaders, Sharma continues to shamelessly lie in order to defame the central agency.

IT Department finds bogus expenditure claims and hawala transactions during raids on Samajwadi Party leaders

The central agency said on Tuesday that it had found bogus expenditure claims and hawala transactions during its recent search operation against alleged close aides of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

IT department on December 18 had raided the premises of secretary and national spokesperson Rajeev Rai of the Samajwadi Party, RCL group promotor Manoj Yadav and Jainendra Yadav, a house staff turned OSD of Akhilesh Yadav, in suspected tax evasion cases. 30 locations in Uttar Pradesh’s poll-bound Lucknow, Mainpuri, and Mau, as well as Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi-NCR were searched.

“Various incriminating documents including blank bill books, stamps, signed cheque books of bogus suppliers have been found and seized,” the I-T department said in a statement, without naming the people or entities covered in the searches.

“In the case of one company, an undisclosed income of over Rs 86 crore of the directors of the company has been detected. Out of that, the person has admitted a sum of Rs 68 crore as his undisclosed income and offered to pay tax. In the case of a proprietary concern, books of accounts relating to its turnover exceeding Rs 150 crore during the last few years could not be produced,” the department said.

The tax department also said that another entity had used a “conduit of shell companies” to route its unexplained income and investments, of which Rs 12 crore had been identified.

“In the case of another person, unexplained investment of Rs 11 crore in a shell company and investments in benami properties worth Rs 3.5 crore have been identified,” it added.

Referring to the IT department statement, the media reports have said that during searches against a Bengaluru-based Trust and its related entities unaccounted cash of Rs 1.12 crore was seized. Besides, there is evidence suggesting capitation fees of about Rs 10 crore was collected in cash.

The IT raid also covered a Kolkata-based operator who allegedly floated shell companies. “… It was found that the entry operator formed various shell companies to provide accommodation entries of bogus share capital to the tune of Rs 408 crore and a bogus unsecured loan of Rs 154 crore through these shell companies,” the department said, adding that the operator had disclosed unaccounted commission income of Rs 5 crore, said the central investigative agency.

Despite the fact that the department discovered undeclared assets worth hundreds of crores of rupees, bias “journalists” like Abhisar Sharma tend to even ignore information that is readily available in the public domain in order to criticise the BJP government at the centre.