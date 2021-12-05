Sunday, December 5, 2021
HomeNews ReportsYouTuber Carryminati trims video after being accused of Hinduphobia, read details
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

YouTuber Carryminati trims video after being accused of Hinduphobia, read details

YouTuber Ajey Nagar popularly known as Carryminati was earlier accused of promulgating anti-Hindu comedy, after he had uploaded a video titled, 'MeTube' space on YouTube.

OpIndia Staff
Carryminati trims Youtube video after being accused of Hinduphobia. Read details
Visuals from the now-deleted scenes
3

On Saturday (December 4), popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati tendered an apology after being accused of insulting Hindu sentiments in his latest YouTube video.

In an Instagram story, the creator stated, “Though having no intention of hurting anyone, I have observed that some of our fans have not liked the particular segment of my latest video. Respecting their sentiments, I have trimmed that segment of the video.”

Screengrab of the Instagram story

Carryminati was earlier accused of promulgating anti-Hindu comedy, after he had uploaded a video titled, ‘MeTube’ space on YouTube. In the contentious video, Lord Lakshman was shown being rebuked by a girl for using phone on a film set. He was then shown the door by the character of ‘Lord Ram’.

The video then went on to show the girl flirting with the character of Lord Ram. “What are you doing later?” the girl was seen asking him out for a date. This miffed adherents of the Hindu faith, who advised Carryminati against using character of Hindu Gods and Goddesses for mockery.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscarry minati, who is carry minati, carryminati, ajey nagar, carryminati real name
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,488FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com