On Saturday (December 4), popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati tendered an apology after being accused of insulting Hindu sentiments in his latest YouTube video.

In an Instagram story, the creator stated, “Though having no intention of hurting anyone, I have observed that some of our fans have not liked the particular segment of my latest video. Respecting their sentiments, I have trimmed that segment of the video.”

Carryminati was earlier accused of promulgating anti-Hindu comedy, after he had uploaded a video titled, ‘MeTube’ space on YouTube. In the contentious video, Lord Lakshman was shown being rebuked by a girl for using phone on a film set. He was then shown the door by the character of ‘Lord Ram’.

Carry this is wrong ,entertain krne k liye yeh character banane ki kya jarurat hai, jab tum log khud apne bhagwan ka mazak banoge toh dusre kya ghanta respect karenge ? @CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/NgA1lohBrm — FAZILPURIA (@Fazilpuria) December 4, 2021

The video then went on to show the girl flirting with the character of Lord Ram. “What are you doing later?” the girl was seen asking him out for a date. This miffed adherents of the Hindu faith, who advised Carryminati against using character of Hindu Gods and Goddesses for mockery.