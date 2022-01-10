On Sunday (January 9), a car bearing anti-Modi slogans was found outside a private hotel in the Pattom region of Thiruvananthapuram city in Kerala. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is the Member of Parliament representing Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha.

‘750 farmers kill by Modi’, ‘Modi is not a jentleman (sic)’, ‘RSS is a terrorist group, ‘4 peoples were killed by Yogi in Lakhimpur Khiri UP India,’ were some of the anti-Modi slogans found written all over the car.

As per reports, the car was registered in Uttar Pradesh in the name of one Omkar. A Punjabi man had allegedly driven the car to a private hotel in Pattom at around 2 pm. He was confronted by the security guards after seeing his car defaced with anti-Modi slogans.

The accused then walked into the hotel’s bar but was denied alcohol by the staff, after witnessing his erratic behaviour. The Punjabi man then threatened the security guards and created a situation of chaos at the hotel. The accused then left in another car, and left the UP-registered vehicle outside the hotel.

On being informed by the staff, the police reached the spot and confiscated the unattended car. It was then taken to the police station for further inspection. A bomb squad and a dog squad was also called in by the cops.

The police recovered cables, electronic items and old clothes from bags that were found inside the vehicle. The incident has left the cops bewildered as to how a car managed to travel in this manner from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala. A probe has been initiated to nab the accused.

Security breach in Punjab, PM Modi was left stranded on a flyover

On January 5, the Punjab Police, in a major lapse, had allowed political protestors to block the Prime Minister’s convoy. It was blocked for over 20 minutes by protestors at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala. In a statement, the Home Ministry had asserted that the PM’s convoy had started only after necessary confirmations from the DGP in Punjab and the incident was a major lapse on the part of the Punjab Police.

While calling this a major lapse in the security of the PM, the Home Ministry stated that the PM’s travel plan was communicated well in advance to the state government. The state government is required to make necessary arrangements for security, logistics and also make a contingency plan ready in case of unexpected issues.

It also came to light that a local Gurdwara exacerbated the security breach by urging people to block the Highway.