Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that the BJP is not offering an MLA ticket to the current CM and the party’s CM face Yogi Adityanath. Yadav, on Sunday, said that the BJP leadership does not want to give a ticket to CM Yogi to contest in the forthcoming assembly elections. He also claimed that he is confident that the SP-led alliance will cross 400 seats in the upcoming elections.

“The issue is that no one is offering the chief minister a ticket; nothing could be more unfortunate than this,” Yadav remarked at News18’s conclave. Yadav said that CM Yogi is worried about not getting an MLA ticket, hence he had made the remark that he will contest from any seat and is bringing up the Mathura temple issue.

CM Adityanath has indicated that he will contest for a seat determined by the party’s senior leadership in the next elections. Yadav informed News18 that he, too, will run for office from a seat chosen by his party.

In response to the subject of being the SP’s lone star campaigner in the face of the BJP’s vast list of star campaigners, Yadav stated, “When people go to vote their priority will be electricity rates, pothole-free roads, stray animals, shortage of oxygen, etc. Even today I read a news article about a man dying after getting hurt in an accident by a stray animal.”

It is to be noted that Akhilesh Yadav declared compensation for people who lost their lives in case of a collision with a bull.

He also poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent security lapse in Punjab, stating that the prime minister should have gone to the Ferozpur rally location to “see the empty chairs.”

On the topic of Lord Krishna appearing in dreams, Yadav stated, “Until recently, BJP leaders were re-inaugurating our projects. Now, they have also started re-inaugurating Mayawati government projects… What you think about before going to bed, you will dream about. I sleep and revise my work. I’m sure Baba CM isn’t sleeping well these days; he must be thinking that he couldn’t provide them oxygen and instead left oxen on the roadways. Cases have been filed against BJP leaders, including Baba CM. The CM should look at the NCRB statistics; are there any in-custody fatalities or riots?”

“SP has done all was necessary for Muslims, and even in the future, the development will be carried out without bias,” he remarked in response to Owaisi’s remarks regarding Muslim neglect. “People in UP now consider SP as the greatest alternative, and we don’t care what the other parties are up to. Because there is no time left, there is no partnership with Owaisi,” he added.

Yadav also claimed that his party had distributed lakhs of laptops. He added that the people who cannot even operate a laptop are claiming to bring digitisation.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh

The dates for assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been set by the Election Commission. From February 10 to March 7, the state will go to the polls in seven stages, with the votes counted on March 10.

Several pre-election polls indicated an easy victory for the BJP, but at the expense of a small decline in seat share. Yadav’s party has teamed up with the BJP’s old ally, the SBSP, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, led by Jayant Chaudhary. “Our experience with larger parties was not favourable, therefore we pulled together tiny and regional parties,” Akhilesh Yadav explained.