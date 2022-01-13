Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora overturn the rumors of break-up

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have recently overturned the rumors of their so-called break-up. Both of them were recently seen together in a photo posted from Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram handle. Earlier on Wednesday, there were so many reports-cum-rumours talking about their break-up. The couple has now put a full stop to any such news through this recent social media post.

Kapoor, 36, is 12 years younger to Arora, 48, who is ex wife of Arbaz Khan, brother of superstar Salman Khan.

Arjun Kapoor has recently posted a photo on his Instagram handle. In this photograph, he is seen with Malaika Arora. It is noted that both of them are in a relationship. They are dating each other for the last four years. The photo is a mirror selfie. Adding a caption to his photo, Arjun Kapoor has said that “Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.” Malaika reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were rumours that after dating for more than four years, both of them have now separated from each other. The reports also underlined that Malaika Arora hasn’t stepped out of her house for long. She had not even joined Arjun Kapoor in a dinner party at Rhea Kapoor’s house. Therefore speculations were being made about their relationship status. It was later clear that Malaika Arora has limited the outings. She is supposed to have isolated herself as a precaution as the COVID-19 cases are on a surge. Her isolation is in no way connected to Arjun Kapoor and both of them are still in a relationship.

Malaika Arora appeared her last on the reality show India’s Best Dancer as a judge along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, while Arjun Kapoor’s recent performance was seen in Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. His upcoming film is The Lady Killer. In this film, Bhumi Pednekar is his coactor.