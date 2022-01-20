As assembly elections in Goa are around the corner, opposition parties are attempting to resurrect the legacy of late and revered leader Manohar Parrikar for their political benefit. Manohar Parrikar’s elder son Utpal Parrikar is in the news over his ambition to contest the election from Panaji, which used to be his father’s turf. However, after Utpal was not nominated by BJP from that constituency, opposition parties like AAP and Shiv Sena have started attacking BJP accusing it of disrespecting the legacy of the former defence minister. It may be noted that Utpal was kept out of the candidate list released by Devendra Fadnavis – who is in charge of Goa.

Yesterday, Devendra Fadnavis released the list of 34 out of 40 candidates who will be contesting elections from the BJP. Sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate, who left the Congress to join the BJP in 2019 is been seen retaining his constituency for the upcoming elections. When asked about the grievance of Utpal Parrikar over his candidature, Fadnavis claimed, “Late CM Manohar Parrikar’s family is part of our family. We offered him (Utpal) alternatives, he has refused the first one. Talks are on with him. We feel he should agree.”

Soon after the news of Utpal being dropped from BJP’s list spread, opposition leaders from Aam Admi Party and Shiv Sena have accused BJP of not giving Utpal his due. AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP for allegedly using the ‘Use and Throw’ policy with the Parrikar family. He wrote on Twitter, “Goans feel very sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar Ji. Utpal Ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP’s ticket.”

It was ShivSena – the party which is trying its luck in Goa in an alliance with the NCP, which had earlier welcomed Utpal’s decision to contest with open arms. Reiterating this claim, Shivsena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, “It’s up to Utpal Parrikar whether to contest the Goa Assembly elections or not. His family has a huge contribution in establishing BJP in Goa. We will support him if he contests elections independently.”

During his lifetime, Manohar Parrikar remained a name synonymous with Goan polity and identity. Often applauded for his simplicity and administerial capabilities, the man continued to work as a CM until his last breath for nine years. His formidable hold over people’s aspirations has kept him relevant in present-day politics as well. However, while Parrikar is not here to justify his stances, political leaders have used his legacy to score personal political goals – especially over the candidature of his son. While Kejriwal continues to target the BJP using his name, the Delhi CM has his own sharing of rantings against Parrikar when he was alive. In 2016, Kejriwal had demanded CBI enquiry against CM Parrikar over an alleged Rs. 35,000 crore illegal mining scam. While addressing a rally in Goa, Kejriwal had claimed, “Parrikar cheated you because he promised action against those involved in Goa’s Rs.35,000 crore illegal mining scam, but failed to deliver.”

Will EC dare take action against Manohar Parrikar?



While Manohar Parrikar and Arvind Kejriwal had striking similarities with their ‘Aam Aadmi’ personalities, they were poles apart when it came to understanding policy frameworks and in ways of administration. In a famous interview when the then Chief Minister of Goa was compared with Arvind Kejriwal for having a down-to-earth persona, Parrikar had many a remark on why he thought Kejriwal’s publicity as a common man’s leader was distinctly different from he has been throughout his life. While talking to Marathi News channel Zee 24 Taas, he spoke with Journalist Uday Nirgudkar about his ideas of simplicity, governance, challenges in administering Goa, his commitment to the BJP as an RSS member and why he has kept his family out of his politics.

Parrikar and Kejriwal’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ cult

Apart from Kejriwal’s attack on Parrikar alleging a major scam, the two never shared a bonhomie as leaders. In the interview, Nirgudkar highlighted what Parrikar and Kejriwal have in common; apart from their identity as leaders who lead ordinary lifestyles, at a certain time both were IITian Chief Ministers serving small states. Parrikar, after being called ‘Goa’s Aam Admi’ replied back saying, “I don’t agree with Kejriwal’s idea of simplicity. When you are a Chief Minister heading a state, simplicity as a leader and keeping a stronghold by using essential state amenities should go hand in hand.” He further explained,” To serve the people you need essential facilities provided by the government such as office, a car, a telephone, etc. You then need some assisting staff including a chauffeur, whom I take along during my travels. However, when I am on a personal tour, I strictly use my own vehicle but with the driver. I’ve realised that I have to be on duty 24×7, and hence I use all the essential state facilities to enhance my efficiency and decision-making ability.”

He added, “I’ll never stage a drama by using railways to showcase my simplicity as a leader. It never justifies the time for the journey. I always board a plane, but reserve a seat in the economy class to reduce the expenditure.” When asked where does his simplicity as a person stem from, he affirmed, “As an IITian I’ve enjoyed a great deal of fun in partying. But at the same time, being an RSS swayamsevak, I don’t believe in unnecessary extravaganza. When I invite delegations, leaders over a Chief Minister’s party, the expenditure is always on my account”

When asked by the journalist over never publicising his image of simplicity, he affirmed, “I believe as a principle, that there’s no need to advertise things you do with conviction. Secondly, the best publicity, if at all you want it, is through the experiences people have with you. Your behaviour as a leader says it all.”

Parrikar on AAP’s politics of freebies

Parrikar was firm that good governance could be laid down by increasing the state income while lowering the expenditure. We don’t believe in free handouts because it being ‘free’ itself depreciates its value, he states. he adds that his economic model saves the poor from market forces like inflation because poverty has been defined by the rate of consumption of resources in the state. “Giving momentary handouts also raises the budget and ultimately bankrupts the coffers of the state” he adds.

When asked about the ‘free’ politics of Delhi popularised by the AAP Government, Parrikar compared the scenario with a staged drama. He thought Kejriwal was putting up a face of ‘development’ while the state expenditure continued to unnecessarily increase. Talking about Kejriwal while taking this stand, he added, “Kejriwal lacks experience and that justifies his inability to govern the state.”

Parrikar on why he keeps family out of Politics

Parrikar was a strong opponent of employing cronyism, nepotism in his act of Governance. “I never let my party or family or relatives interfere while taking government decisions. People have tried to influence my son by offering him benefits in return for their connections with the power.” He adds, “The least I’ve allowed my son is to give people my appointment through my secretary. I never let him participate beyond this level.” I strived from the very first day to keep my family out of my politics, he affirms. This is in direct contrast with Utpal’s ambition for the ticket, as his father never let him use his politics as a way forward.

Concluding the interview he added, “I am an IITian and so is he(Kejriwal). I am happy with what I have in Goa” when asked about the probable expansion of AAP in Goa. Let alone Kejriwal’s allegations against Parrikar, the two never seem to have shared an amiable accord as leaders. Kejriwal’s use of Utpal’s ambition to secure the seat of Panaji is laden with political compulsions and posturing. By offering a ticket to the son of his opponent he continuously attacked, Kejriwal’s call of resurrecting Parrikar’s legacy doesn’t hold much water.