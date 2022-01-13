On Thursday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released a 3D animation video describing in detail the process of the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The five-minute video captured the specifics and technicalities of the Ram Mandir Construction.

Explaining the entire timeline right from the temple location to the land excavation process that started in the month of January 2021, the 3D visualization released by the Trust clarifies how exactly the temple is being constructed. The temple will be built in 10 acres and 57 acres of land will be developed into a complex with a prayer hall, a lecture hall, an educational facility and other facilities like a museum and a cafeteria.

अयोध्या स्थित भगवान श्री राम की पावन जन्मभूमि पर बन रहे भव्य श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के निर्माण की सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया को एक 3डी फ़िल्म के माध्यम से हमने प्रस्तुत करने का प्रयास किया है।

Excavations for the construction started in January 2021 and were completed in March 2021. The engineering fill of the excavated site has been divided into 5 zones and constitutes of 48 layers, each layer of 250 mm thickness. The temple is said to have a total of 360 columns, each having 16 idols to include the incarnations of Shiva, the Dashavataras, the Chausath Yoginis, and the 12 incarnations of the goddess Saraswati.

Currently, the plinth stone erection process is going on which will be completed by March 2022.

According to the visuals, the execution process began in the month of September 2021 when the tower cranes were installed at the location. At present, the columns of the temple are being fixed and the process is estimated to gain ground by the month of March this year. Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on August 2021 had informed that the construction of Ram Mandir was gaining pace and that it would be ready soon. “The doors would be opened for all devotees for darshan soon”, it had tweeted.

The construction of the Bhavya Mandir at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is going on at a fast pace. It will be ready soon and the doors would be opened for all devotees for darshan.



May Shri Ram bless all.



The original design for the Ram temple was prepared in 1988 by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad. The Sompuras have been part of the design of over 100 temples all over the world for at least 15 generations, including the Somnath temple. While the temple architect is being looked after by the company of Chandrakant Sompura, Larsen & Toubro have offered to oversee the design and construction of the temple free of cost and are the building contractors of the project. Meanwhile, Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd has been designated as a project management consultant.

The Sompura family had designed the Akshardham Temple of Gujarat and the Somnath Temple too. The Ram Mandir is designed by Chandrakantbhai Sompura and his sons.

The construction work will be accomplished with 600 thousand cubic feet of sandstone Bansi mountain stones from Rajasthan. Thirty years ago, more than two hundred thousand bricks etched with the ‘Shri Rama’ in several languages had arrived from various parts of the country, these will be utilized in the foundation.

According to the reports, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust began the first phase of construction of the Ram Temple in March 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown in India followed by the 2020 China–India skirmishes caused a temporary suspension of the construction.

The temple construction officially started again after a Bhoomi Poojan ceremony on 5 August 2020. Three-day long Vedic rituals were held ahead of the ground-breaking ceremony, which revolved around the installation of a 40 kg silver brick as the foundation stone by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be ready in three years time. The Trust will open the temple for devotees by December 2023 and the entire project including the museum, digital archives and a research centre will be complete by the year 2025.