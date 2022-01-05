On January 3, the Minakhan Police in West Bengal arrested 6 people named Salam Sardar, Habibur Mollah, Shariful Gazi, Surajit Mondal, Bakibillah Tarafdar and Rakibul Islam for raping a woman near Bamunpukur on the Basanti Highway.

According to the local reports, the woman was on her way back from a New Year family picnic in Taki and was attacked by 6 men who also vandalized the van and hit the family members and the driver.

According to police and local reports, a group of around 30-35 people from the Ghatakpukur area of ​​Bhangar in South 24 Parganas had gone for a picnic in Taki on Saturday (January 1). The victim woman was with the group. The accused, a group of 6 men from Kumarjol village of Minakhan were also in Taki for a picnic. The two groups got into a heated argument after which the 6 men from Kumarjol continuously kept an eye on the woman.

With the clear intention to take revenge for the previous altercation that occurred at the picnic spot, the 6 men were waiting for the picnic group on the Kolkata-Basanti highway in front of Kisan Mandi, near Minakhan police station. Around 8:30 pm, the men stopped the car coming from Bhangar and vandalised the vehicle with rods and bamboo. The other passengers inside the vehicle were also beaten.

The frightened passengers managed to get out of the vehicle but the woman and a man were blocked by the six of them. Allegedly, the intoxicated youths picked up the two in the same vehicle and drove towards Amtala Bazaar. The young man was beaten and taken down there and the woman was raped on gunpoint. In her complaint to the police, the woman who is a housewife has said that the miscreants took her to a cell in Mechobheri. She has stated that two of the accused sexually assaulted her while the other four stood and watched.

As per reports, the driver of the vehicle has stated that the accused had attacked the van and had looted valuables from the picnic group. The victim, who was kidnapped along with the vehicle by the accused. The woman was reportedly spotted and rescued by some villagers hours later. She was then rushed to the hospital after the locals informed the police.

The Minakhan police have so far arrested two persons on charges of rape and four others on charges of vandalism and beating. They have been charged with gang rape. Also, the 6 culprits were taken to Basirhat court on January 3 where they were remanded into police custody for 12 days. It is reported that the woman will be taken to court once she recuperates to record her statement before a magistrate.