The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has agreed to nominate Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann as the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, according to media sources privy to the development. The party has reportedly decided to place their bet on Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister candidate going into the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022.

As per reports, the party is awaiting the appropriate moment to make the announcement. The announcement has been pushed postponed for the time being after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In the run-up to the elections, party president Arvind Kejriwal and spokesperson Raghav Chaddha have repeatedly stated that the CM face will be picked by the political affairs committee, but it will undoubtedly be someone who is the “pride of Punjab.”

Bhagwant Mann: Two-time MP, a comic and a habitual tippler

Bhagwant Mann is currently an MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat of Punjab. He is also a well-known comic. He was born in Satoj village of Sangrur and started his career as a comedian. Mann began his political career with the Punjab Peoples Party in early 2011, which is led by Manpreet Singh Badal. He eventually changed his mind and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Mann has been elected to the Punjab Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur for two terms in a row since 2014.

His alleged alcoholism sparked a significant debate ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly elections. There have been several complaints in the Lok Sabha regarding him attending the House fully drunk. Addressing a rally at Barnala in 2019, Mann said, “I have taken a vow in the presence of my mother not to drink alcohol for good.” “They have stooped to the level of showing old videos to defame me. It’s the only fault they find in me. Therefore, I have decided to quit drinking,” Mann said pointing towards the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) coalition and the ruling Congress. Arvind Kejriwal termed his decision a “great sacrifice” for the people of Punjab and the country.

The freebie gamble in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party has claimed a big victory in the upcoming Punjab Legislative Assembly elections. The party is constantly trying to find its land before the elections in Punjab. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has held several rallies flouting all COVID norms for the promotion of the party in Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal is roaming in the streets of Punjab promising 300 free units of electricity, a cancellation of overdue electricity bills, and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity. In a bid to win the assembly elections at any cost, Kejriwal has announced various populist schemes.