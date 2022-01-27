Thursday, January 27, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Shweta Tiwari lands in controversy after her ‘bra fitting’ remark on God, MP minister orders probe

Sourabh Raaj Jain who had played 'Lord Krishna' in Star Plus TV serial Mahabharat, will be seen playing a 'bra fitter' in the web series 'Show Stopper'.

OpIndia Staff
Shweta Tiwari stirs controversy over 'bra size' remark
Shweta Tiwari (L), Sourabh Raaj Jain (R), images via Twitter
3

On Thursday, TV Actress Shweta Tiwari landed up in a huge controversy after making derogatory, sexual comments on Hindu Gods. At the launch event of her upcoming new web series ‘Show Stopper’, Shweta in Bhopal said that her bra size was being measured by God.

According to the reports, the web series stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryawanshi, Kanwaljit Singh and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. Sourabh Raaj Jain who had played ‘Lord Krishna’ in Star Plus TV serial Mahabharat, will be seen playing a ‘bra fitter’ in the web series ‘Show Stopper’, as per reports.

In a clip from a promotional event in Bhopal, the actress is seen saying “Mere bra ka size bhagwan le rahe hain” (The God is sizing my bra), and then giggling with her co-worker. The statement was meant as a jibe at Saurabh Raaj Jain who is quite popular for his portrayal of Lord Krishna in the Mahabharat show.

The derogatory remarks by the actress have caused controversy as many social media users have slammed the useless sexual innuendo that dragged the name of Hindu gods.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the Bhopal Police to submit a detailed report in this regard. Condemning the comment, Mishra said that demeaning Hindu culture and Gods was a shameful act.

Shweta and Sourabh had appeared together in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sourabh had earlier shared that he has been a fan of the actress since his childhood days.

 

