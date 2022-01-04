The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested 18-year-old Shweta Singh in the ‘Bulli Bai’ Deal case from Uttarakhand. She is termed as the prime accused in the case, who was in constant touch with Vishal Kumar, an engineering student from Bengaluru who was arrested in connection with the same case on Monday.

“18-year-old Shweta Singh has been taken into custody by Mumbai Police, in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. The procedure is underway for her transit remand at Rudrapur police station: Uttarakhand Police Headquarters,” reported news agency ANI.

As per reports, Singh was handling three Twitter accounts related to the controversial app. The other accused, Kumar, on the contrary, created accounts in the name of Khalistanis and attributed the creation of the Bulli Bai to Khalsa account holders.

Mumbai Police nabs Vishal Kumar, co-accused in ‘Bulli Bai’ Deal case

Kumar was detained and brought to Mumbai on Monday (January 3) by the Mumbai police. The engineering student was one of the 5 people, who followed the Twitter handle of ‘Bulli Bai’. A First Information Report (FIR) was earlier lodged against the Twitter handles that promoted the app and those who developed it.

While speaking about the matter, a senior IPS officer had stated, “The 21-year-old is a second-year civil engineering student. He used his Twitter handle to share derogatory content from the app. We have detained him.” He informed that the accused was traced using the IP address of his Twitter accounts, which was used to upload pictures.

The background of the case

Months after the controversial ‘Sulli Deals’ app, which had offered pics of Muslim women as ‘deals’, another such app has appeared on the open-source code repository Github. In the recent incident, photos of several Muslim women were misused and uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub by the name of ‘Bulli Bai’ on January 1.

The matter came to light after Ismat Ara, one of the female journalists at ‘The Wire’ became a ‘Bulli Bai’ target. She had shared on Twitter that her image is being ‘offered’ in the derogatory app.

It is pertinent to note that the ‘Bulli Bai’ Twitter account had a hashtag that read #FreeJaggiNow in its Twitter name, and its banner image also had the same hashtag. The Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the user behind its creation was blocked by the coding platform of GitHub.