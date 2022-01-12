Author Devdutt Pattnaik is having a meltdown on Twitter after his session scheduled to take place on the first day of the two-day event organised at the National Youth Festival could not be broadcast due to technical difficulties.

The development took place after social media users were outraged over the invitation extended to Devdutt Pattnaik to speak at the Youth Festival organised by the central government. Several Twitter users highlighted the chronically abusive and misogynist behaviour of Devdutt to register their protest over his participation in the event.

However, this did not sit well with the author, who seems to be having a mental breakdown on Twitter after he could not speak at the session he was supposed to at the National Youth Festival. Taking to the social media website, Devdutt launched into a deranged rant against Hindus who opposed and expressed their outrage over his invitation to the said event.

Krishna = Focus on action, not results.

Hindutva Trolls = That's not accurate translation. 🤬🤬

Krishna = 🤣🙏 — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) January 12, 2022

Devdutt was supposed to discuss leadership lessons from Shrimad Bhagwad Gita during his session at the Youth Festival, so he used this as a pretext to vent his spleen on Twitter. In a series of tweets, he mocked Hindus who had asked the central government to drop him from the list of speakers attending the event.

There is no "Happily Ever After" or "Permanent Solution" in Hinduism. That's a Christian/Islamic concept.

Hindutva troll =Liar Liar Liar 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) January 12, 2022

From drawing lessons from Bhagwad Gita, Devdutt jumped into making references from Ramayana, perhaps in the fit of anger at the abrupt halting of his session at the Youth Festival.

People of Ayodhya enjoyed Ram Rajya.

But they gossiped about Sita's character.

Oldest reference to Trolls in Hindu scriptures. — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) January 12, 2022

And he started losing his cool, his tweets started becoming all the more incoherent.

Swan = I can separate milk from water. Hence, Saraswati's symbol.

Cockroach = KUCH BHI 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) January 12, 2022

Netizens mock Devdutt Pattnaik after his event becomes unavailable on National Youth Festival website

Apparently, it seems like Devdutt got triggered after several social media users mocked him after his event had gone unavailable. Many users took a dig at the author, tweeting in the same format that Devdutt used to mock Hindus.

Badmouth @devduttmyth : I’m going to speak in #NationalYouthFestival



Hindutva = We have some technical issues

World =🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 12, 2022

Abusive creature #devdutt : I’m going to speak in #NationalYouthFestival pls come join me there.



Le Hindustani = We have some technical issues, pls join for other session



World =🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Kabir Moni Patel- ✨❤️🌾❤️✨ (@KabeerMoni) January 12, 2022

Some creative social media users even shared memes to poke fun at Devdutt Pattnaik.

Devdutt Pattnaik event goes missing and unavailable after netizens outrage over govt invitation to him for Youth Festival

Following social media backlash over the invitation extended to author Devdutt Pattnaik to speak at the government-organised National Youth Festival, the event where he was scheduled to attend had gone missing and unavailable. The official link to his session said, “Due to technical difficulties we are unable to connect. Stay tuned as we will be back shortly.”

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, had invited author Devdutt Pattnaik as a speaker for a two-day event National Youth Festival that was inaugurated today. Pattnaik was scheduled to speak on the first day of the event. Besides Devdutt, there were several other eminent personalities, including actor Randeep Hooda, PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, author Harsh Madhusudan and several others who were invited to the festival.

Devdutt Pattnaik was supposed to speak in the time slot of 12-1 pm at the Narmada virtual conference room and his topic was ‘Indigenous and Ancient Wisdom’. Pattnaik was to discuss leadership lessons from Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

Kanchan Gupta, the Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had confirmed the development, stating that the event could not be broadcast as the website was facing technical difficulties.

Netizens highlight abusive tweets by Devdutt Pattnaik after he is invited by Govt to speak at Youth Festival

The technical snag faced by an event where Devdutt Pattnaik was scheduled to speak comes hot on the heels of social media outrage triggered by the Government of India’s invitation to the author to speak at the Youth festival. A raft of social media users then took to Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to share screenshots of abusive, vile tweets that were posted by Devdutt in past.

Netizens demanded his removal from the panel owning to his routinely abusive and obnoxious behaviour displayed on social media. Netizens tagged Anurag Thakur, Union Minister, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, demanding him to take cognisance of the outrage and asking him how a person like Devdutt, who hurls sexist, misogynist and sexual abuses frequently on social media, could be invited to address the youth of the country in the festival.

Author and columnist Shefali Vaidya tagged Minister Thakur and said, “The problem with Devdutt Pattnaik is not just that he is a mediocre person who completely distorts our scriptures without even basic knowledge of Sanskrit. He is absolute filth who loves abusing people’s mothers. To hail this man as a ‘great mind’ is truly sickening!”