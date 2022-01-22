Saturday, January 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFacebook declares Taslima Nasreen dead twice in two days, memorialised her account due to...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Facebook declares Taslima Nasreen dead twice in two days, memorialised her account due to targeted cyber-attack

Following Facebook's attempts to turn her account into a memorial page, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen took to her official Twitter account to call attention to the social media giant's error.

OpIndia Staff
Taslima Nasreen labelled 'dead' on Facebook twice, takes to Twitter
Taslima Nasreen was compelled to leave Bangladesh 27 years ago due to threats from Islamist extremists
7

In an unusual occurrence, author Taslima Nasreen was declared “dead” by Facebook for the second time in two days, in what appears to be a concerted cyberattack. The social media giant is reported to have allegedly made the error after the author wrote, “I want the news of my death to be published everywhere,” in an enigmatic post.

Her verified Facebook profile initially stated she died on Tuesday (January 18), since she was being “memorialized” at the time. The issue was resolved within hours, allowing the account to be accessed again later that evening. However, on Thursday morning, Taslima Nasreen discovered again that her Facebook account claimed she was dead and her account was memorialised. A visit to her Facebook account showed the message “Remembering Taslima Nasrin. We hope people who love Taslima will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life.”

Following Facebook’s attempts to turn her account into a memorial page, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen took to her official Twitter account to call attention to the social media giant’s error. She also asked for the issue to be fixed and her account to be restored to her.

“@Meta @fbsecurity @facebookapp @MetaNewsroom @Facebook I am very much alive. But you memorialized my Facebook account. What a sad news! How could you do that? Please give me back my account.” the 59-year-old author tweeted on Tuesday after she was declared dead for the first time. After that, her account was restored by Facebook, but she was again declared dead.

After her Facebook account again showed her dead, she took to Twitter and wrote, “Facebook @Facebook @facebookapp @fbsecurity @Meta again buried me alive today. Jihadis make my fake death certificates, inform fb, fb then memorialises my account. It seems Jihadis exploit fb. I need my account back, & need protection, so that jihadis won’t be able to vanish my fb.” However, now the account has been restored again.

The incident happened after Taslima remarked in a Facebook post on her page, “I want the news of my death to be published everywhere. Let it be known that I donated my body to hospital for scientific research. Let there be some lives saved through organ transplants. Let someone regain vision. Let it be known so that some others become inspired to donate their body too. I have always wanted to live my life meaningfully. I wish my death to be meaningful as well.”

The Facebook post by Taslima Nasreen

Taslima Nasreen was compelled to leave Bangladesh 27 years ago due to threats from Islamist extremists. She has been residing in New Delhi since 2007 when the West Bengal government was pushed by Islamist fundamentalists to push her to leave Kolkata.

Reportedly, several other Bangladeshi personalities also faced the same incident, where their Facebook accounts were memorialised, indicating that a massive cyber attack had targeted Bangladeshi activists.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Facebook declares Taslima Nasreen dead twice in two days, memorialised her account due to targeted cyber-attack

OpIndia Staff -

Alwar rape case: NCW chief says FIR should be lodged against Rajasthan govt after BJP leader shares video claiming evidence tampering

OpIndia Staff -

Congress, TRS share clipped video of BJP MP Pragya Thakur to claim that she endorsed consumption of alcohol: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi gives out a clear message to China, Says ‘Operation Snow Leopard still on, troops on alert’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 girl dragged out of house and raped in Baghpat, victim’s father brutally assaulted for trying to protect her

OpIndia Staff -

First open-heart surgery under Ayushman Bharat Yojana performed successfully at Agartala Government Medical college in Tripura

OpIndia Staff -

India’s Foreign Sec recalls 26/11 Mumbai, recent attack on Texas synagogue, says ‘active international terror network has long-lasting implications’

OpIndia Staff -

Mother of M Lavanya, who committed suicide because of forced conversion by missionary school, blasts media for doubting her daughter’s dying declaration

OpIndia Staff -

Times of India publishes story on cricketers who married cousins, includes Sehwag who didn’t marry cousin to ‘secularise’ the story

OpIndia Staff -

Netflix CEO anguished over its poor performance in India after shares plummet by 21%, netizens blame its ‘woke bullsh*t’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,321FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com