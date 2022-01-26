An FIR has been registered against e-commerce giant Amazon for printing national symbols on various products like shoes, mugs, and T-shirts. Makrand Deuskar, Bhopal Police Commissioner, said notices were being sent to the company over the matter.

The police action was initiated after Dr Narottam Mishra, Cabinet Minister for Home, Jail, Parliamentary Affairs & Law Department in Madhya Pradesh directed the Director-General of Police to file an FIR against the company and its officials. He said, “It has come to my notice that our national flag is used on products being sold by the online e-commerce platform Amazon. It is intolerable that even it (the national flag) has been used on shoes.”

प्रथम दृष्टया यह मामला ध्वज संहिता का उल्लंघन प्रतीत होता है जो पीड़ाजनक है।



राष्ट्र का अपमान किसी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।2/2 — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) January 25, 2022

CAIT complain against Amazon

On Tuesday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action against the e-commerce website Amazon for allegedly insulting the Indian National Flag. In a letter, they requested HM Shah to “direct the concerned government authorities to take immediate action on this brutal violation of Flag Code of India”.

Confederation of All India Traders (@CAITIndia) on Tuesday urged the Centre to take immediate action against #ecommerce company #Amazon for allegedly insulting the Indian national flag. pic.twitter.com/l6G2MZr4v2 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) January 25, 2022

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT wrote in a tweet, “Habitual offender #amazon has once violated the law. #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag. CAIT has urged HM Shri HM Amit Shah to take cognisance & immediate action due to violation of Sec 2.1 (iv) & (v) of Flag code of India.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Khandelwal said, “It is a serious matter. Under the Flag Code of India, no one has the right to print a National Flag on any product that could be disposed of after use. We have urged Home Minister Shah to take cognisance of the matter and take strict action against the company as per law.” He further added this was not the first time Amazon has done something like that. He said, “Around three years ago, Amazon indulged in similar practices. At that time, then-Foreign Minister Late Sushma Swaraj Ji issued a warning to the company after which they removed the products.”

Chhattisgarh Police has also registered an FIR against the e-commerce giant based on the complaint filed by the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce under the banner of CAIT. Amar Parvani, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce said in his complaint that Amazon has been selling products with National Flag printed on them. Raipur Police may question the officials at Amazon in this context. The FIR has been registered against the company and unknown people. In a tweet, Amar Parvani wrote, “A delegation of Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce has filed an FIR against Amazon and its officials at Civil Line Police Station for printing and selling products with National Flag printed on Them. This is an insult to the National Flag of the country.”

छत्तीसगढ़ चेम्बर के प्रतिनिधि मंडल के साथ सिविल लाइन थाना रायपुर पहुंचकर ऑनलाइन कंपनी अमेजॉन व उनके अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने की मांग कर एफआईआर दर्ज की. अमेजॉन द्वारा जूता, टी शर्ट, रैपर, मग में राष्ट्रध्वज को मुद्रित कर बेचा जा रहा है. यह राष्ट्रध्वज व देश का अपमान है. pic.twitter.com/fpufM1eLNG — Amar Parwani (@AmarParwaniCAIT) January 26, 2022

Amazon reacts to complaints

Hindustan Times quoted an Amazon spokesperson saying, “Amazon.in is an online marketplace where third-party sellers offer products for sale directly to customers, and as such is responsible for ensuring their products comply will all applicable laws and regulations. Amazon remains committed to taking necessary action against sellers who list any non-compliant products, including the take-down of non-compliant listings and potential removal of their account.”

Netizens outraged overuse of National Symbols on products

On Monday, the hashtag Amazon_Insults_National_Flag trended on social media platform Twitter after netizens discovered products available on Amazon with national symbols printed on them. Gaurav Goel, State Spokesperson, BJP, said, “This is ridiculous. Nobody has a right to disrespect our National Flag.”

This is ridiculous….nobody has a right to disrespect our National Flag.#Amazon_Insults_National_Flag — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) January 24, 2022

Author Dr Edmond Fernandes said, “Amazon India has no business to use the Triranga for selling products. There must be a proper enquiry on this matter at the earliest.”

#AmazonIndia has no business to use the Triranga for selling products. There must be a proper enquiry on this matter at the earliest. #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag — Dr Edmond Fernandes (@Edmondfernandes) January 24, 2022

Twitter user Prajakta said, “It’s not just a flag it is the pride of our country… Amazon… stop insulting Our National Flag..!”

It’s not just a flag it is pride of our country …#Amazon… stop insulting Our National Flag..! #Amazon_Insults_National_Flag pic.twitter.com/FWQDil3Pda — Prajakta (@Prajakta3071455) January 24, 2022

Flag Code of India prohibits printing of National Flag on products

According to the Flag code of India, “The Flag shall not be used as a drapery in any form whatsoever, including private funerals.” Further, “The Flag shall not be used as a drapery in any form whatsoever, including private funerals; (v) the Flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform of any description nor shall it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or any dress material.”

Sec 2.1 (iv) & (v) of Flag code of India. source: MHA

Amazon was accused of selling poison and marijuana.

In recent times FIRs have been registered against Amazon for selling marijuana and poison on its platforms. In November 2021, an FIR was registered against the e-commerce giant after a drug racket was unearthed in which the accused used Amazon for delivering drugs in district Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. A few days later, another FIR was registered against Amazon after a youth died of suicide after consuming poison that he had bought from the e-commerce site.