Former Union Minister and now a TMC member Babul Supriyo on Wednesday had an extended meltdown on Twitter after a social media user took a swipe at him by lauding the central government for developing infrastructure and facilitating people in their lives. Responding to the comment, Supriyo posted a series of tweets wherein he justified his departure from the BJP by claiming that he deserved promotion but did not get it.

“I deserved promotion after diligently & successfully working as an MoS & spotlessly too for 7 years but If I do t get acknowledged for my hard work, I lose respect for my Bosses & if there no respect, there no point in handing on cuz I won’t be able to give my best when dejected,” Supriyo lamented in a Twitter thread he posted after a user praised the central government on the TMC leader’s tweet informing about the installation of elevators at Ballyghat by the Railway Ministry.

I deserved a promotion after diligently & successfully working as a MoS & spotlessly too for 7 years but If I do t get acknowledged for my hard work, I lose respect for my Bosses & if there no respect, there no point in handing on cuz I won’t be able to give my best when dejected — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2022

Babul also lavished praises on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for ‘calling him back into politics with so much affection and love, acknowledging his work & inspiring him to work for the people of Bengal.’ Without their intervention, Babul says, he would have retired from the politics for good.

The TMC leader’s meltdown was triggered by a tweet posted by a user who extolled the central government for infrastructure development at a railway station in West Bengal. “So u would still agree that BJP in the centre is actually transforming the infrastructure and aiding people in facilitating their lives,” the user responded to a tweet posted by Babul Supriyo.

Babul Supriyo downplays work done by Centre, exagerrates his contribution

Before long, the former union minister who switched from BJP to TMC last year posted an elaborate thread downplaying the Centre’s developmental efforts and tooting his own horns in getting the projects done in West Bengal. He billed himself as a leader who played an instrumental role in the completion of projects in West Bengal. Listing down instances where he had personally intervened, Babul recalled how he had personally asked the Prime Minister in 2015 to entrust him with the responsibility of the stalled East-West Metro.

He further bemoaned that although he was trolled left, right and centre for having ‘Jhhalmoori’ with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, he could not have gotten the encroachment problem solved without her intervention.

I got trolled & abused to hell by my own party for having 'Jhhalmoori' with Honble CM @MamataOfficial because without her help the encroachment problems couldn't hv been solved•She instructed Hon'ble @FirhadHakim to solve the Dattabaad & other such problem areas & he helped me — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2022

The TMC leader then highlighted how he personally oversaw the tunnel work taking place under Ganga and how he transcended politics to get the job done for West Bengal.

“As MIN Heavy Industries, I discovered there wasn’t any Centre of Excellence in WB. I got it done with an 80% grant from my ministry with able help from the Director of @IITKgp Shri Partha Chakraborty. I am not talking abt Asansol cuz my work made me win by 3 times the margin in 2019,” Babul said in one of his tweets.

Defending his switch to TMC, Babul subsequently said that he does not work with leaders who do not ‘respect or love their foot soldiers.’ “I am the King of my own life & decisions Boss, I don’t do Ghulami & that’s why I cud resign as MP of Asansol but plz check my FB, I am still performing my duties & will continue to do so,” he added arguing that he deserved a promotion which he was denied by the central government.

But I do not work with leaders who do not respect or love their foot soldiers•I am the King of my own life & decisions Boss, I don't do Ghulami & that's why I cud resign as MP of Asansol but plz check my FB, I am stil performing my duties & wil continue to do so #AsansolFirst — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) January 19, 2022

Babul Supriyo was more concerned for his car than safety of BJP workers during post-poll violence in Bengal

It is notable to mention that while Babul Supriyo bills himself as a conscientious politician deeply engaged in work related to his constituency and for helping his people, he had turned a blind eye to the safety of BJP workers when West Bengal was in throes of gruesome post-poll violence following the victory of TMC in assembly polls. At a time when BJP workers and Hindus were systematically attacked in West Bengal, presumably by the TMC goons, Supriyo had refused to intervene to help the victims stating that he couldn’t move because even his car will be attacked.

A few months later, he announced quitting politics, only to return weeks later by joining the Trinamool Congress. In September 2021, he officially joined TMC after fighting the recent assembly elections on a BJP ticket.

Stating that he was very happy to join the TMC, Supriyo said, “I meant it from my heart when I said I’ll leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted to me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional. I’m very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome.”