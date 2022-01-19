Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNews Reports"I deserved a promotion": TMC's Babul Supriyo's entitled take on why he left BJP...
News Reports
Updated:

“I deserved a promotion”: TMC’s Babul Supriyo’s entitled take on why he left BJP after fussing more for his car than karyakartas

Babul Supriyo's meltdown was triggered by a tweet posted by a user who extolled the central government for infrastructure development at a railway station in West Benga

OpIndia Staff
Babul Supriyo's entitled take on why he deserved promotion
Babul Supriyo with Derek O'Brien(L) and Abhishek Banerjee(R)(Image Source: Hindustan Times)
87

Former Union Minister and now a TMC member Babul Supriyo on Wednesday had an extended meltdown on Twitter after a social media user took a swipe at him by lauding the central government for developing infrastructure and facilitating people in their lives. Responding to the comment, Supriyo posted a series of tweets wherein he justified his departure from the BJP by claiming that he deserved promotion but did not get it.

“I deserved promotion after diligently & successfully working as an MoS & spotlessly too for 7 years but If I do t get acknowledged for my hard work, I lose respect for my Bosses & if there no respect, there no point in handing on cuz I won’t be able to give my best when dejected,” Supriyo lamented in a Twitter thread he posted after a user praised the central government on the TMC leader’s tweet informing about the installation of elevators at Ballyghat by the Railway Ministry.

Babul also lavished praises on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for ‘calling him back into politics with so much affection and love, acknowledging his work & inspiring him to work for the people of Bengal.’ Without their intervention, Babul says, he would have retired from the politics for good.

The TMC leader’s meltdown was triggered by a tweet posted by a user who extolled the central government for infrastructure development at a railway station in West Bengal. “So u would still agree that BJP in the centre is actually transforming the infrastructure and aiding people in facilitating their lives,” the user responded to a tweet posted by Babul Supriyo.

Babul Supriyo downplays work done by Centre, exagerrates his contribution

Before long, the former union minister who switched from BJP to TMC last year posted an elaborate thread downplaying the Centre’s developmental efforts and tooting his own horns in getting the projects done in West Bengal. He billed himself as a leader who played an instrumental role in the completion of projects in West Bengal. Listing down instances where he had personally intervened, Babul recalled how he had personally asked the Prime Minister in 2015 to entrust him with the responsibility of the stalled East-West Metro.

He further bemoaned that although he was trolled left, right and centre for having ‘Jhhalmoori’ with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, he could not have gotten the encroachment problem solved without her intervention.

The TMC leader then highlighted how he personally oversaw the tunnel work taking place under Ganga and how he transcended politics to get the job done for West Bengal.

“As MIN Heavy Industries, I discovered there wasn’t any Centre of Excellence in WB. I got it done with an 80% grant from my ministry with able help from the Director of @IITKgp Shri Partha Chakraborty. I am not talking abt Asansol cuz my work made me win by 3 times the margin in 2019,” Babul said in one of his tweets.

Defending his switch to TMC, Babul subsequently said that he does not work with leaders who do not ‘respect or love their foot soldiers.’ “I am the King of my own life & decisions Boss, I don’t do Ghulami & that’s why I cud resign as MP of Asansol but plz check my FB, I am still performing my duties & will continue to do so,” he added arguing that he deserved a promotion which he was denied by the central government.

Babul Supriyo was more concerned for his car than safety of BJP workers during post-poll violence in Bengal

It is notable to mention that while Babul Supriyo bills himself as a conscientious politician deeply engaged in work related to his constituency and for helping his people, he had turned a blind eye to the safety of BJP workers when West Bengal was in throes of gruesome post-poll violence following the victory of TMC in assembly polls. At a time when BJP workers and Hindus were systematically attacked in West Bengal, presumably by the TMC goons, Supriyo had refused to intervene to help the victims stating that he couldn’t move because even his car will be attacked.

A few months later, he announced quitting politics, only to return weeks later by joining the Trinamool Congress. In September 2021, he officially joined TMC after fighting the recent assembly elections on a BJP ticket.

Stating that he was very happy to join the TMC, Supriyo said, “I meant it from my heart when I said I’ll leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted to me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional. I’m very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday. I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome.”

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Savitri Devi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother and how she coped with her son becoming a monk

Suyash Sherekar -
Savitri Devi, 85, who lives in Panchur, Uttarkhand is a mother to seven children including UP CM Yogi Adityanath
OpIndia Explains

Bodybuilder Sevayat from viral photo wants more compensation, slams Odisha govt’s Shri Jagannath Temple corridor project in Puri

OpIndia Staff -
In August 2019, the Odisha government had announced that all structures around a 75-metre radius of the Jagannath Temple's Meghanada wall will be removed to ensure the safety and integrity of the 12th century shrine. After initial PILs were filed against it, the Amicus curie appointed by the SC had held that the Odisha govt's action is legal and justified.

Ukraine and US say Russia can invade Ukraine anytime as Russian forces have completed build-up on the border

Aparna Yadav joins BJP, her husband Prateek was accepted as legitimate son of Mulayam Singh Yadav when CBI inquiry on his income reached Supreme...

Accused hailed and acquitted, victim shamed by Court and Church: A timeline of the Bishop Franco Mulakkal case

Shiv Sena’s ‘lagbhag mana’ moment as Congress subs alliance partner in Goa Assembly elections

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,444FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com