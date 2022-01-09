Sunday, January 9, 2022
Indian Express spreads fake news, claims BJP workers raised “Khalistani slogans” near Ludhiana DC’s office: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff
Indian Express's report clearly states the slogans were anti-Khalistan but the title shows otherwise
A report in English Daily Indian Express was published on January 8 with the title ‘Khalistani slogans raised by BJP workers near Ludhiana DC’s office’. The title, at first, clearly communicates that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers raised slogans favouring Khalistan. However, the reality is far from the clickbait title that IE has used.

Tweet by Indian Express Punjab with misleading title. Source: Twitter

The anti-Khalistan slogans raised by BJP

At the beginning of the report, IE said Ludhiana BJP workers, along with their supporters, reached the district Deputy Commissioner’s office to submit a memorandum in regards to the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozpur. As per the report, ‘Khalistani slogans were raised’.

Moving further, IE’s own report suggested the slogans that BJP workers raised were of ‘Khalistania da yaar Channi murdabad’ (friend of Khalistanis, Channi Murdabad), and ‘Attwadian nu panah den wala Channi murdabad’ (one who host terrorists, Channi murdabad).

Snippet from IE’s report clearly saying the slogans were anti-Khalistan. Source: Indian Express

IE quoted Pushpinder Singal, district president of BJP, saying that when BJP’s workers were going for the rally via buses, they were stopped multiple times. “At some of these stops, the protesters [allegedly] were raising slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and were spotted tearing posters of PM Narendra Modi. These protesters were mostly youngsters, and we don’t know under whose influence they were raising these slogans. There were policemen everywhere, yet they did nothing when the slogans were raised. They just watched on as mute spectators. If you are quiet, then you become a party to the wrongdoing. The police were acting under the direction of the Punjab government. Hence, today slogans were raised to condemn those slogans. Today’s slogans mentioned the CM as a friend of Khalistanis and also as someone who acts as a host for terrorists.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Pushpinder Singal said he would look into the matter and talk to Indian Express about the misleading title.

 

