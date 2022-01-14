Jharkhand Police has arrested a Bangladeshi woman from Delhi in the Naxal funding and arms supply case. The accused woman is Kaneez Fatima, a native of Khulna who illegally came to India about seven years back and changed her name to Anjali Patel.

As per reports, the Bangladeshi woman primarily worked at a massage parlour in Bangalore and then came to Delhi where she joined another massage parlour. Here she came in contact with one Nivesh Kumar whom Jharkhand police arrested for supplying weapons and making investments on the behalf of Dinesh Gope, the chief of the banned Naxal outfit PLFI.

A week back, Ranchi police had arrested some PLFI operatives and on their disclosure, police arrested one Nivesh Kumar along with some associates from Buxar in Bihar. Nivesh is a native of Bihar but he was settled at Dhurwa in Ranchi. He was earlier arrested in cheating cases.

“From his possession, we recovered two SUVs, Rs 71 lakh cash collected as a levy, around a dozen sleeping bags and tents used in the jungle warfare. Both SUVs BMW and Thar are very costly,” a senior official of Ranchi police have informed.

SUV Thar seized from the possession of Nivesh Kumar. Police said that the vehicle was modified so that it could be used in the forest area.

Police seized tents and sleeping bags which Nivesh Kumar had procured for the supply to PLFI.

Police said that the forensic examination of his mobile phones revealed the detail of sophisticated weapons and some of the suspicious chats with arms smugglers. Here police came to know about a Bangladeshi woman who was reportedly his ‘right hand’. The Bangladeshi woman, arrested from Delhi, has been brought to Ranchi.

“We will seek her police remand for questioning since she knows many dirty secrets of PLFI funding and investment. It can’t be ruled out that Nivesh may have links with arms smugglers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China,” said the official.

Nivesh had bought a hotel for the Bangladeshi woman Fatima

Police said that Nivesh regularly visited Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities for merrymaking and to invest on behalf of Gope. Here he came in contact with Fatima whom he gave the name Lily. Nivesh brought a three-star hotel in Delhi in her name and asked her to manage it. The said hotel is situated under the Basant Kunj police station area.

Ranchi police said that this Bangladeshi woman Fatima, while illegally living in Delhi, was providing accommodations to PLFI extremists at her hotel in Delhi. During the questioning, she told the police that Nivesh had married her and used to introduce her as his wife so that people don’t doubt them. Police have seized a fake AADHAR card from her possession. Another senior official of Ranchi police who questioned the woman said that she has a daughter who lives in Bangladesh.

“She had a daughter from her first husband whom she deserted and came to India. She was actively involved with Nivesh in Naxal activities.

Police also arrested Subhash Paswan and Praveen Paswan who are father and brother of Nivesh for their involvement in Naxal activities.