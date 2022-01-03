In a major development on Monday morning, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case is reported to have filed a 5000-page long charge sheet in the local court. The filing of the charge sheet comes after three months since the incident took place in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, has been named as an accused in the violence case. So far 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, have been sent to jail. The charge sheet has one more name added, taking the total number of accused to 14.

Ajay Mishra’s relative Virendra Shukla is the new name that has popped up in the charge sheet. He has been booked under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code for a conspiracy to destroy evidence. As per sources, the SIT also submitted a pen drive and DVD to the court. The 90-day deadline to file a charge sheet was scheduled to end on Tuesday.

The 14 persons named in the charge sheet are, as per reports, Ashish Mishra, Virendra Shukla, Ankit Das, Nandan Das Bisht, Satyam Tripathi, Lateef, Shekhar Bharti, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Luvkush, Shishupal, Ullas Trivedi, Rinku Rana, Dharmendra Banjara.

‘Farmers’ arrested by SIT over lynching of BJP workers

In a recent move, 3 more farmers were arrested for the brutal lynching of BJP workers. Kamaljeet Singh (age 29), Kanwaljeet Singh Sonu (age 35) and Gurpreet Singh (22) were arrested from Lakhimpur Kheri. The action has been taken in response to the complaint filed by Sumit Jayswal who is co-accused with Ashish Mishra – son of Minister Ajay Mishra – in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On 3rd October 2021, a ‘farmer’ mob had attacked a BJP convoy with stones and sticks in the Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. Amid the ensuing commotion, a vehicle was seen running over the protestors. Following that, the angry mob of protestors had set ablaze two vehicles, dragged the people inside the vehicle and had beaten them to death. The incident claimed the lives of 8 people including protesting ‘farmers,’ BJP workers and a journalist.

BJP worker Shubham Mishra and his driver Hariom Mishra were also lynched to death on the spot by the so-called ‘farmers’. Another person named Shyam Sunder Nishad was also brutally lynched to death by the violent mob.