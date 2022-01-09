Two Maoist lovers who broke away from their Naxal camp to marry have been found murdered in the Bijapur district of Bastar, Chattisgarh. The incident took place on January 06 while it is suspected that the couple was chased by their fellow Naxal comrades.

Bastar range IG P Sundaraj has stated that the couple is among three people allegedly killed by the Maoists in the district. He further said, “Police got information from multiple sources that the Maoists have killed three people in Gangaloor region. It appears that the Naxals have killed two of their former comrades on January 6”.

The police officer further added that there was information that the couple broke away from the Maoist ranks and fled the camp to get married.

The deceased have been identified as Kamlu Punem, a militia platoon commander, and Mangi, a Naxal member along with another member who is not yet identified. Kamlu Punem had a track of 11 cases registered against him while Mangi was wanted in three cases at various police stations in Bijapur. According to Sundarraj, the couple was traced by their fellow Naxals and was brutally murdered following a ‘Jan Adalat’ meet in Indinaar village. The Gangaloor area cadet is infamous for killing their own comrades attempting to rebel.

Talking about the incident, the IG further added, “The Maoists have suffered many setbacks in the last couple of years and have become highly frustrated and directionless. They are killing their own cadres on mere suspicion and out of intolerance.”

Incidents of Maoists killing their fellow men in Naxalite areas are not new. In January 2021, A Maoist commander had killed his brother who had quit CPI(Maoist) to join the police.