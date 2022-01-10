Maulana Mahmood Madani shrugs off Akhilesh's statement on Jinnah

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani slammed former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on Jinnah, stating that Indian Muslims have rejected his idea and chose India over Pakistan. We are Indians, not by chance but by choice, Madani said. In a forthright statement, Mahmud Madani stated that the Muslims chose India and accused Jinnah of sabotaging the cause of Indian Muslims.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections have been officially announced. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be contested in seven rounds, with results expected on March 10. In a discussion, held by Aaj Tak to obtain a sense of the political pulse in the state, Maulana Mahmood Madani responded on the topic of “whom Muslim community will vote for.”

Mahmood Madani went on to say that because Akhilesh Yadav is the leader of a political party, he must have admired certain aspects of Jinnah’s life. “We, on the other hand, have nothing to do with Jinnah. I’m not sure in what context Akhilesh Yadav cited Jinnah. He said out of context, which was a stupid decision.” He added In terms of voting, Mahmood Madani stated that Muslims should vote where they feel most comfortable. Muslims should not vote in order to oppose a certain political party. It is incorrect to state that a party must be defeated at any cost. It is a mistake for any community to decide to defeat a political party. He stated that if Asaduddin Owaisi’s candidate is competent, Muslims should vote for him.

Maulana Madani supported NRC, said Kashmir was an integral part of India

Speaking in 2019 about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of India, which was conducted in Assam to determine the number of foreigners living in the north-eastern state, the general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani, stated that the NRC should be implemented throughout India to determine how many intruders and foreigners are staying in the country.

M Madani on’what if govt decides to implement NRC in entire country?’:Mera jee ye chahta hai ki main demand karoon ki saare mulk mein karlo, pata chal jayega ki ghuspetiye kitne hain. Jo asli hain unke upar bhi daag lagaya jata hai toh pata chal jaega, mujhe koi dikkat nahi hai https://t.co/YQ8BYcgkGY pic.twitter.com/gPLyrQs29p — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind also passed a resolution calling Kashmir an important part of India and slamming Pakistan as an “enemy country” for spreading a false narrative about Muslims being dissatisfied in India. The resolution passed at the Jamiat Ulema-e-general Hind’s council meeting in Delhi reaffirmed that Kashmir is an intrinsic part of the country and that all Kashmiris are our compatriots. It further stated that any separatist movement is injurious not just to the country but also to the Kashmiris.

Mahmood Madani, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind: We have passed a resolution today that Kashmir is an integral part of India. There will be no compromise with security and integrity of our country. India is our country and we stand by it. pic.twitter.com/pxhi2t4peH — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Madani added, “Kashmir was, is and will be ours and ours alone. We are always with India”. It is notable that Madani had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in September 2019 in the Sangh’s office at Delhi’s Keshav Ganj. The meeting was organised by former BJP general secretary and senior RSS leader Ram Lal. RSS had said that the meeting was held between two of the largest non-political social organisations and its aim was to discuss harmony between the two communities.