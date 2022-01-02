On January 1, the owner of the propaganda Instagram account f*ckBJP has been accused of emotional abuse by at least three women. f*ckBJP is “popular” for its anti-BJP, anti-Modi posts and has over 90,000 followers on Instagram.

A Twitter user Harpuneet Kaur (thepunkaur), stated in a tweet that she came to know f*ckbjp had emotionally abused multiple women. She wrote, “he has used their vulnerability for sexually pleasures then, ghosted & gaslighted them.” She further added that three women had shared their testimonies about him and asked her to publicly inform others about his behaviour in public.

The testimonies against f*ckBJP

Testimony 1

The first woman who shared her experience said she started interacting with the account when she was going through a traumatizing event in her life. Initially, he offered emotional support and showed he was a sensitive person, only to make sexual moves a few days later. She reciprocated in a positive way as “he was there for her when she was traumatized”.

She alleged his behaviour changed quickly and started to trivialize her trauma. He would raise his voice if she ever mentioned her problems. She said, “I had clearly communicated my emotional needs, and he was okay with it. However, he would ghost me in conversations where I was being vulnerable to hum about my past trauma, self hard and near suicide attempt.”

When she confronted him, he told her she was not entitled to his time. When she blocked him, he would contact her using other IDs or on other social media platforms, asking her if she blocked him. She accused him of lying about associations with groups who wanted to harm her and asked her to cut off online and real-life friends.

She said, “My experience with f*ckBJP has traumatized me beyond measure, to say at least. His behaviour towards me, as I would like to call it now, was emotionally abusive, manipulative and problematic.”

Testimony 2

The second woman’s story was on similar lines. The conversation between them was very friends at the initial stage. It allowed her to open up about her insecurities. Down the line, she noticed some red flags like casteist slurs that he used, but she chose to ignore them. Their conversation went to the point where he initiated sexting.

He allegedly lured the victim into sending private photographs on the pretext of making her comfortable about her body image issues. His behaviour would change frequently. Some days he would bombard her with relationship text. On the other days, he would ghost her, she said. Ghosting is a situation where the person stops all form of communication with another person ‘like a ghost’ so to say.

In the end, she decided to end things with him. Sometime later, he again got in touch with her and started gaslighting her insecurities.

Testimony 3

The third woman said he lied to her about his age. She alleged he had lied about his age to multiple women. She said as there was a considerable age gap between f*ckbjp’s owner and her, she would see it as a grooming attempt. He allegedly pushed her to send her pictures. Though she denied permission to save the images, he still did.

Like the other women, she also accused him of changing his behaviour quickly. She said, “He would go from love-bombing to getting hostile and ghosting real quick, basically giving me no time to figure stuff out.”

She further said, “In general, he was such a shitty person. I don’t know why people don’t see through him because even his posts have indirect casteist and islamophobic jeers. He should not have been put on that pedestal.”

The darkest side of the so-called liberal gang

In the past, there have been multiple cases where the so-called liberal and ‘feminist’ men have been accused of emotional and sexual assault on women. In April 2021, women came forward and levelled sexual assault accusations against four activists that were leading farmer protests. The allegations started with a post against one Mohammad Zuber (_emmzedd on Instagram) and opened a Pandora’s Box of many such allegations on other alleged activists. Other prominent activists who have been named so far are Varun Chouhan (member of Trolly Times), Antarpreet Singh (leader of Students For Society) and Manish Kumar (President, Swaraj For Youth).