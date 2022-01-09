Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big announcement on Sunday 9th January 2022, on the occasion of ‘Guru Parv’ that is the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji. He said that ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ would be celebrated every year on 26th December from this year onwards. It will be a fitting tribute to the courage and pursuit of justice of the Sahibzadas.

PM Modi announced the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas on twitter. In his Tweet, he has said, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honoured to share that starting this year, 26th December shall be marked as ‘Veer Baal Diwas.’ This is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.”

Remembering the ideals of bravery

In a following tweet, PM Modi hailed the bravery of Mata Gujari, Guru Gobind Singh ji and his sons Sahibazades. Two of the four Sahibzades were torchered and killed by Mughals in 1705. The PM said in his tweet, “The bravery and ideals of Mata Gujri, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 4 Sahibzades give strength to millions of people. They never bowed to injustice. They envisioned a world that is inclusive and harmonious. It is the need of the hour for more people to know about them.”

He further said, “‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will be on the same day Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji attained martyrdom after being sealed alive in a wall. These two greats preferred death instead of deviating from the noble principles of Dharma.”

Who were the Sahibzades?

The four Sahibzade Khalsa warrior princes were the sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji. Guru Gobind Singh ji had four sons – Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. All four of his sons were initiated into the Khalsa and all were executed by Mughal forces before the age of 19. Sikhism honors the illustrious martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji in the prayer of ardas for their valor and sacrifice as ‘Char Sahibzade’, that is the four princes of the Khalsa warrior order.

Ajit Singh was martyred at the age of 18, on December 7, 1705 CE at Chamkaur after he volunteered to leave the besieged fortress and face the enemy on the battlefield. Jujhar Singh was martyred at the age of 14, on December 7, 1705 CE at Chamkaur where he earned the reputation of being likened to a crocodile for his fierceness in battle, when he volunteered to leave the besieged fortress with five of the last Singhs standing, and all achieved immortality on the battlefield.

Zorawar Singh and his younger brother Fateh Singh were captured with their grandmother Mata Gujari, the mother of Guru Gobind Singh. They were imprisoned with their grandmother and put to death by cruel Mughals on the orders of Aurangzeb, who attempted to suffocate them ​inside a brick enclosure. At the time of martyrdom, the ages of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were 9 years and 6 years respectively. This sacrifice is seen as the bravest sacrifice for Dharma by any young boys in the Indian history and this is why PM Modi has announced that the day of their martyrdom will be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’.

Guru Gobind Singh was also killed by a Mughal assassin in 1708, a year after the death of Aurangzeb.