Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Crime
Updated:

Rajasthan: 19-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl found pregnant 2 months after being gang-raped, undergoes abortion

OpIndia Staff
19 year old deaf, mute girl raped in Bhilwara
Image for representational purpose (Source- Twitter)
4

In yet another horrifying crime against women, a 19-year-old girl, hard of hearing and speech, from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district was raped and was dropped pregnant by three men in Chittorgarh. The matter came to light when the girl on Monday complained of acute stomach pain and bleeding and was admitted to a government hospital in Bhilwara.

According to the Police, two months ago, the girl had visited her sister in Petra village of Chittorgarh and was raped by a man while she was working on the farm. The other two men who accompanied the accused had helped him to exploit the girl.

Adarsh Siddhu, ACP, Bhilwara said that the girl didn’t report the incident when it happened. She spoke out when she witnessed heavy bleeding and stomach pain yesterday. “The two-month-old fetus has been removed and the girl is kept under observation”, he added.

For the present, Bhilwara District Collector Ashish Modi has stated several uncertainties regarding the case. “She used to visit her siblings often but was in Bhilwara for the last 15 days only. So, it is clear that nothing happened in Bhilwara district”, he said.

He also added that the police is investigating whether the girl was raped or gang-raped and is also trying to discover the location of the crime.

Reports mention that the government hospital yesterday immediately informed the local police and district administration after they found the deaf and mute girl pregnant. The local police then arranged for a sign language expert to record the statement of the victim girl. The girl in her statement revealed that she was raped by two or three unidentified men when she was working on the farm around two months ago.

While the police have initiated the necessary legal action in the case, District Collector Modi has directed a team to discover and expose all the minor details in the case and put cuffs on the culprits at the earliest.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla meanwhile, has slammed the Rajasthan government and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi for uttering silence on the issue. Rajasthan Rape Saga continues. No justice in Alwar yet- instead of an attempt to save the accused by destroying evidence, meanwhile rape of another mute & deaf girl in Bhilwara. PRIYANKA SILENT !!”, he tweeted.

On January 12, a specially-abled minor girl was found abandoned at the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. She was bleeding from her private parts and was admitted to the hospital. As reported earlier, a few men came in a car on the night of January 11 and left the minor girl covered in blood at the flyover.

The incident had caused widespread outrage and the protesters had hit the streets to question the deafening silence of the senior Congress party leaders over the horrific rape incident. Several videos had emerged in which protesters are seen demanding justice for the victim from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary and UP in charge.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

