On Thursday (January 27), a group of 5 Hindus were attacked by a frenzied mob of Islamists over alleged blasphemy in Bhaktinagar area of Rajkot city in Gujarat.

TV9 Gujarati reported that an ‘objectionable’ post was uploaded on social media by one Vinay Dodiya, following which Hindus were targeted by Islamists. Both communities uploaded Instagram stories about it and then decided to meet and ‘discuss’ the issue. However, the Hindu group came under the attack of a mob of about 25 Islamists.

While speaking about the matter, Zone I Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen Meena informed, “Individuals from two religious communities posted Instagram stories, which are auto-deleted after 24 hours, and claimed their sentiments were hurt. They asked each other to remove the posts and agreed to meet at a spot to discuss the matter. Nearly half a dozen people from both sides arrived on Thursday night.”

He further added, “They were forced to disperse by a police patrol van as night curfew is in place for the coronavirus outbreak. While dispersing, one of them damaged the motorcycle of a person from the other group”. On receiving information, the Bhaktinagar police rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the cops under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 114 (better present during the commitment of offence), 427 (mischief causing property damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

According to DCP (Zone I) Praveen Meena, a total of 12 people were arrested in connection to the case. He emphasised, “It was a minor clash. Later on, we conducted a meeting of the local peace committee to prevent the situation from escalating further.”

Reportedly, another case was registered for another ‘objectionable’ social media post that was uploaded 1.5 months ago under IPC Section 160 (committing affray). DCP Praveen Meena informed that preventive action has been taken in connection to the case. About 12 people are arrested while a case has been registered against 16 people.

Brutal murder of Hindu youth Kishan Boliya

Recently, a Hindu youth named Kishan Boliya was brutally murdered by Islamists in Dhandhuka taluka in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. The deadly attack was carried out by 2 armed bikers when Kishan was on his way home. He was killed on the spot.

As per reports, Kishan had shared a post on social media that Muslims found offensive. According to sources, the video shared by Kishan had an image of Prophet Muhammad, which . Two accused were been arrested in this case and put on a 9-days remand. Another Muslim cleric was arrested in Ahmedabad. The accused had planned to kill another youth from Jamnagar.

The cops are now suspecting the role of 6 Muslim clerics in the case. All the arrested accused will be tried under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime Act and UAPA Act. The ATS will now be carrying out the investigation in this case.