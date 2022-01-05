Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi has hurled insults on PM Modi’s centenarian mother Heeraben Modi. On January 4, while addressing a political rally in UP’s Unnao, Azmi said, “Modiji, show the certificate of your mother, where she was born?”

The Maharashtra SP chief was seen campaigning with Samajwadi Party politician Juhie Singh in Ganj Muradabad in UP’s Unnao. Azmi, in a speech now viral on social media, was seen making campaigning for the upcoming state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh this year.

Azmi said, “Even if we consider that all Muslims in India unite, you (Muslims) will be only 15%. And they (Hindus) are 85%! The people from BJP are trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. He further claimed, ” I have come here to tell you that if all of you unite and vote as a block, they will not be able to win even 25 seats.”

During the speech, Azmi was also seen peddling the misinformation that CAA and NRC threaten the citizenship status of Indian Muslims. He said, “(Modi) wants to win 500 seats and rule again, for which he’ll bring bills like NRC to ask all of you where your ancestor were born…, Modiji, show the certificate of your mother, where was she born?”

Azmi is known for making controversial misogynistic statements and has often toed an orthodox Islamic line in politics. Earlier in December, he had advocated for the early marriage of Muslim girls, saying that men cannot stay alone with sisters or even own daughters in the family, they may get tempted by Satan (to rape the women).