SC appoints committee to investigate Pegasus, asks those who alleged attack by spyware to submit their phones

The committee supervised by former Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran will gain details of the victims or people affected by an alleged spyware attack.

OpIndia Staff
SC panel seeks details from those who suspect their phones were hacked with Pegasus spyware
In response to a writ petition filed in Oct 2021, The SC has constituted a technical committee to investigate the alleged spy attack on certain individuals who had complained in regard to the Pegasus software.

The technical committee has been directed to investigate whether the Pegasus suite of software was used on digital devices of citizens to access stored data, hatch conversations or intercept any information. The committee supervised by former Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran will gain details of the victims or people affected by an alleged spyware attack.

Technical committee order (image courtesy: livelaw.in)

The committee will also investigate whether any Government agency – State or Central or any domestic private player has used this suite of software to date. The court has issued a public notice asking individuals to submit their mobile phones for examination who think their devices have been comprised or whether under any circumstances their devices have come under the Pegasus radar. The deadline set for issuing complaints is set January 7, 2022. An email in this regard could be sent to [email protected]

A section of journalists, activists and politicians in the Opposition had stirred up a controversy last year, alleging that they are being targeted under the Israeli Spyware.

 

