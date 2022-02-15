Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Samajwadi Party leader shames Jain monk for addressing Haryana Assembly back in 2016, Islamists refer to Hindus as ‘l*nd bhakts’

Digambar Jain monk Tarun Sagar ji had addressed the Haryana Assembly in 2016. Monks of the community do not wear clothes.

OpIndia Staff
Abu Azmi's son shames Jain monk for addressing Haryana Assembly
The photo which Farhan Azmi has shared is of Jain monk Tarun Sagar addressing the Haryana assembly.
12

Abu Farhan Azmi, a Maharashtra-based Samajwadi Party politician, posted a photo of Jain monk Tarun Sagar on Instagram and ridiculed him for addressing the Haryana legislative assembly naked. He maintained that if a “Hindu” is permitted to be nude at a public ceremony, why can’t a Muslim lady wear a headscarf to school in Karnataka?

The post made by Farhan reads “This Hindu Monk delivered a sermon inside a Legislative Assembly, Naked!! & not a single Muslim demanded that he put on some clothes then who the hell is the Karnataka Govt or anybody to rewrite the Rights of Indian Muslims. Do whatever you want 💪🏼👍🏼#WeWontGiveupHijab ♥️🇮🇳”

The post made by Farhan Azmi.

The Digambar Jain monk had addressed the Haryana Assembly back in 2016. The monks of the community do not wear clothes.

The comments on the post were much more mocking than the post itself. Though there were tweets clarifying that he is not a Hindu but a Jain, other Islamists mocked the Jain monk in solidarity.

A user having username Saqib Shaikh (saqiiiib__1y1) wrote “Sab l*nd bhakt hai bro😂😂😂😂😂” (character omitted due to obscenity).

Comments on Abu Farhan Azmi’s post

Another user named Moviz Shaikh (moviz_shaikh) wrote “Fuc* their life.”

Comments on Abu Farhan Azmi’s post

Amir Hamza Shaikh (_amirsaik) posted a comment “Sir we understand this is not about Hijaab it’s about islaam and Muslim Now no Muslim leader like Salahuddin ayyubi everyone is working for their benefit…. and now we are more attache with allah”

Comments on Abu Farhan Azmi’s post

The photo which Farhan Azmi has shared is of Jain monk Tarun Sagar addressing the Haryana assembly. Tarun Sagar was a Jain monk of the Digambar community and these monks do not wear clothes. Back in 2019, there were cases filed against music composer Vishal Dadlani and Robert Vadra’s brother in law Tehseen Poonawalla for hurting religious sentiments by mocking the Jain monk.

Who is Farhan Azmi?

Farhan Azmi is the son of Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi. In June last year he had called for arrest of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev for criticising the name Allahabad. In 2020, Azmi had threatened Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray just ahead of his visit to Ayodhya. He had also vowed to build the Babri Masjid at the Ram Jamnabhoomi.

His father is well-known for making divisive sexist remarks and has frequently followed an orthodox Islamic line in politics.

Azmi insulted PM Modi’s centenarian mother, Heeraben Modi, last month. On January 4, while speaking at a political gathering in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Azmi said, “Modiji, show me the certificate of your mother, where she was born?” During his address, Azmi was also observed spreading the fallacy that the CAA and NRC endanger Indian Muslims’ citizenship status.

Last year in November, Azmi insulted Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The SP leader said that Kangana Ranaut “ek talve chatne vali aurat hain, use jail bhej dena chahiye” (she is a bootlicker, she should be sent to jail). Without mentioning the BJP by name, Azmi claimed Kangana Ranaut adores the party, which she claims delivered true independence to India after 2014.

Farhan Azmi is also the husband of Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia. According to his website, he is a restaurateur and entrepreneur who owns and operates profitable hospitality businesses. Farhan previously ran for Maharashtra in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but was unsuccessful.

