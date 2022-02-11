In a massive crackdown on Pakistan’s intrusion in Gujarat, the Bhuj unit of Border Security Forces (BSF) has apprehended 6 Pakistani nationals in the creek area of Harami Nalla of Bhuj. This is a day after the BSF detected intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and seized at least eleven of them. BSF had launched a search operation for intruders after spotting the Pakistani boats in the area.

Flash: BSF Bhuj apprehends 6 Pakistani nationals in Creek Area. pic.twitter.com/7ndujTAgE4 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 11, 2022

According to the statements issued by the BSF, the Pakistani boats were spotted by the BSF Bhuj unit during routine drone surveillance of the Harami Nalla area. The unit also launched a massive search operation in the 300 sq km area along the India-Pakistan border and deployed its specialized unit of ‘Creek Crocodile Commandos’.

The Creek Crocodile Commandos were deployed from an Indian Air Force helicopter to search the hiding fishermen in the creek area of Bhuj. The BSF informed that three groups of commandos were airdropped by Indian Air Force helicopters from three different directions to close in on where the intruders were hiding.

The commandos on Wednesday seized eight boats and three more boats were seized on Thursday. The BSF Gujarat in its tweet informed that the commandos closed in where the Pakistani nationals were hiding. “The extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters made the task of the troops challenging”, it added.

Intrusion of Pakistani Fishing boats & Fishermen was detected yesterday in Harami Nalla, Gujarat. @BSF_Gujarat immediately launched a massive search operations in the area spread across 300 sq km,as a result 11 Pakistani Fishing Boats have been seized so far. pic.twitter.com/4e7yapMEyL — BSF GUJARAT (@BSF_Gujarat) February 10, 2022

According to the reports, it has been 30 hours, the operation is still underway. GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier, who had reached Kutch early in the morning from Gandhinagar, is personally monitoring the massive search operation.