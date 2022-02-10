A video has gone viral on social media platforms in which a Burqa-clad woman was seen heckling her teacher after the latter asked her not to create disturbance outside the college premises.

In the video, a Muslim student protesting against the dress code outside the MGM college in Udupi can be seen arguing with a teacher of the same college. According to Digvijaya News, the teachers had urged the Muslim girl students not to disturb the students inside the campus. A teacher can be seen requesting the girls to move away from the gates.

The Muslim girls are now squatting outside the MGM college as a mark of protest against the state government for not allowing them to wear Islamic attire inside secular educational campuses.

One person can also be heard saying a Chemistry exam has been scheduled for that day.

As teachers requested the Muslim girl students to make way for students, a Burqa-clad woman heckled the teacher and abused her by saying, “Bullshit, I won’t.”

The incident has triggered a massive debate regarding the conduct of protesting Muslim girl students, especially against displaying violent behaviour towards their own teachers.

Hindu students, civil society step up protests against Muslims, says ‘Hijab’ is discriminatory:

Amidst the ongoing Hijab controversy cooling down, the civil society members, the Hindu groups, have now stepped up their protest against the provocative act of Muslim students to violate the existing uniform guidelines enforced by the state government.

The Muslim students, backed by the PFI and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, have been disobeying the uniform dress code rules and insisting on wearing the Islamic attire of Burqa inside the classroom. The college authorities in Udupi have been pleading the girls to follow the dress code and start attending classes, but the Muslim students have made it clear that Hijab is the priority for them and the college should bend to their demands.

In response, Hindu students have also launched a protest, saying that if Muslim girls are allowed an exemption to the dress code on religious grounds, they will be coming to college with saffron shawls too.

Meanwhile, the protest of some Muslim girls against the uniform regulations in educational institutions has now taken a dangerous turn in Karnataka after several incidents of stone-pelting and clashes. The government has declared the closure of the schools and colleges as the High Court hears the petition filed by a Muslim girl.