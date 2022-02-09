On Tuesday, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa issued an advisory for the Indian citizens in Canada and for those Indians planning to visit Canada to avoid areas where protests are taking place, such as downtown Ottawa. The cities in Canada including Ottawa, Toronto and others are witnessing truckers protests who have organized large gatherings and blocked roads.

In an appeal, the High Commission said that the blockade has severely disrupted the public services and has caused heavy traffic jams, a shortage of essential items. “Owing to the prevailing situation, a state of emergency has been declared for the city of Ottawa. The impact on traffic and services is likely to continue”, the official statement read.

Advisory for Indian Citizens in Canada or planning travel to Canada- Please take all precautions in light of the ongoing protests and public disturbance in Ottawa and other major Canadian cities.

Special #Helpline for distressed Indian citizens in Canada- ☎️ 6137443751 pic.twitter.com/jNLodQuphU — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) February 8, 2022

The High Commission stated that the local authorities in major cities of Canada are planning to impose curfews amid the protests. It asked the Indian citizens to remain alert and follow the instructions by local authorities.

The High Commission has also set up a special emergency helpline viz (+1) 6137443751 to provide assistance and guidance to Indian citizens in distress. “The Indian citizens are advised to monitor local media for the evolving situation”, the advisory read.

Truckers in Canada have been protesting against the COVID-19 measures. They are opposing the vaccine mandates imposed by the Trudeau government. On February 8, the Mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency over the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests in Ottawa.

Also, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that protesters cannot stall the economy under the garb of democratic rights. “Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop”, he tweeted.

Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2022

However, Trudeau has vowed that the Canadian government will do everything necessary to bring the situation under control.