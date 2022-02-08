Justin Trudeau, who supported farmer protests, say agitators can't block economy in Canada

On Tuesday (February 8), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to claim that protestors cannot stall the economy under the garb of democratic rights. The development comes two days after the Mayor of Ottawa declared a state of emergency over ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests in the Canadian capital city.

In a tweet, he said, “Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop.”

Justin Trudeau vowed that the Canadian government will do everything necessary to bring the situation under control. He emphasised, “So far, hundreds of RCMP officers have been mobilized to support the Ottawa Police Services. We’re also working with municipal partners to further strengthen our response, and we’ll continue to be there with whatever resources are needed to get the situation under control.”

On January 29 this year, a convoy of 2700 trucks had entered Ottawa to protest against the ‘undemocratic’ Covid-19 policies of Justin Trudeau including mandatory vaccination for truckers entering Canada through the US-Canada border. Dubbed the ‘Freedom convoy’, it has amassed support from all sections of the public including prominent people like Donald Trump Jr, Joe Rogan and comedian Russel Brand.

Justin Trudeau had supported anti-farm law protests in India

In December 2020, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to interefere in the internal decision-making process of the Indian government in what appeared like a bid to appease the Khalistani elements in Canada. When the ‘farmer protestors’ began agitating against the democratically passed farm laws, he and his Ministers expressed ‘concern’ over the protests.

Trudeau had said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognizing the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning. And we all are very worried about family and friends; I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you.”

He further claimed, “Canada will always be ready to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we reached out to multiple means directly to Indian authorities to highlight our concerns.”

This was despite the fact that the anti-farm law protestors had caused economic loss to the tune of ₹70000 crores. According to the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the huge economic loss was caused in the December quarter of 2020 due to disruptions in the supply chains particularly in the states of Punjab and Haryana and the bordering areas of the national capital.

Sanjay Aggarwal, President PHDCCI, had then remarked, “The 36 days farm agitation so far has led to more than Rs 70,000 crore economic loss in the Q3 FY 2020-2021 due to… disruption in supply chains and day-to-day economic activities particularly in the progressive states of Punjab and Haryana and border areas of National capital Delhi”.

However, Justin Trudeau, who had endorsed the farmer protests in 2020, is now complaining about the economic blockade in Ottawa caused by those protesting against his government’s vaccine mandates.