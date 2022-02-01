On February 1 (Local Time), Denmark scrapped most of the pandemic restrictions. The Scandinavian nation no longer considered Covid-19 a socially critical disease. As per reports, the reason behind the decision to scrap the restrictions amidst the Omicron surge in the country is that the spread is not putting a heavy burden on the healthcare system. Also, the high vaccination rate in the country has contributed to the low severity of infection.

The most notable restriction that has been removed is the mask mandate on public transport, shops and restaurants. The authorities have asked people to wear masks only in nursing homes, hospitals and healthcare facilities. Now the citizens of Denmark would not need the digital pass that was required to enter nightclubs, party buses, cafes and restaurants.

It is noteworthy that the government has not said the ‘final goodbye’ to the restrictions. Speaking to Danish Radio, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, said, “I dare not say that it is a final goodbye to restrictions. We do not know what will happen to the fall. Whether there will be a new variant.”

Last week Magnus Heunicke, Health Minister, had urged the people of Denmark to get tested when required to keep a check on the virus spread. The government has further added there could be a rise in the number of infections in the coming weeks, and the citizens might need to get a fourth shot of the vaccine if necessary.

Currently, Denmark is reporting around 50,000 cases of Covid-19 daily. However, the number of people requiring hospitalization had dropped. Soren Brostrom, Danish Health Authority’s head, said in a statement that the administration’s attention was on the number of people in the Intensive Care Unit rather than the number of people infected with Covid-19. He said, “The number had fallen and fallen and is incredibly low.” Currently, only 32 people are in ICU that was up to 80 several weeks ago.

Last year, Denmark had introduced restrictions in July, but they were removed within ten weeks after a successful vaccination drive. However, they were later reintroduced when the number of infections rose in the country.

England lifted strictures on Thursday

Last week on Thursday, England also lifted COVID-related restrictions, especially the mandatory face masks. As per reports, the vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and Covid-19 hospitalization, reducing the burden on the healthcare system. The legal requirement of a Covid pass for entry to large venues and nightclubs was also scrapped by the government. Face cover in classrooms and work from home guidelines were also dropped.

Notably, those who would be travelling via public buses and subway trains are required to use a face mask. Also, some businesses have asked the patrons to don face masks if they want to visit the premises.

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary, said the vaccine rollout, testing and development of antiviral treatments helped in strengthening the defence against Covid-19. It allowed England to “cautiously return” to normalcy. In recent days, England has been reporting around 100,000 cases of Covid-19 daily.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recently said the legal requirement to self-isolate in case of infection would end soon. It would be replaced with advice and guidance for those who get infected by the disease. In the longer term, the health officials are planning to treat Covid-19 more like the flu.

Finland planning to lift restrictions soon

On January 31, Sanna Marin, Prime Minister, Finland, said the government should try to remove all restrictions in place due to Covid-19 within February. PM was addressing the Association of Editors, a group that deals with freedom of expression, journalism and editorial work. The government is planning to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of making changes in the restrictions imposed amidst the Covid-19 spread.

Notably, during a meeting last week, the administration had decided to drop some restrictions in the first week of February. The government has allowed the eateries to stay open until 9 PM. However, the establishments that serve alcohol should shut down by 5 PM. Restaurants are allowed to demand Covid passes for letting people enter their premises. Swimming pools and gyms can now operate in the Uusimaa region.

Finland has also lifted the restrictions imposed on travellers coming from Schengen Area countries and non-Schengen EU member states.