Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeNews Reports‘Do we ask for proof on whose son you are? Why do you want...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Do we ask for proof on whose son you are? Why do you want proof for surgical strikes?’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out further, the Assam Chief Minister said that there could not be any dispute once the Army said that the strike was conducted.

OpIndia Staff
Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rahul Gandhi
4

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi for expressing doubts over the surgical strikes carried out against Pakistan and demanding proof from the Indian Armed Forces.

Addressing a public meeting at Uttarakhand’s Kichha ahead of the assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Rahul Gandhi by asking whether his party has never sought any proof on whose son he was. Sarma attacked Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly raising doubts about India’s surgical strikes.

In his address, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the Surgical Strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi’s son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?”

Hitting out further, the Assam Chief Minister said that there could not be any dispute once the Army said that the strike was conducted.

“If our Army said that they conducted the strike in Pakistan, that means they have done it. Where is the discrepancy in this? Don’t you have trust in General Bipin Rawat? If he has said that the Army conducted the strike, that means they have done it. So why do you want proof of it? Do not disrespect the soldiers. People sacrifice their lives for the country,” Sarma said while addressing a public meeting in Uttarakhand.

The Indian Armed Forces had carried out two surgical strikes, first in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri. Again in 2019, the Indian Airforce had carried out an Airstrike following a suicide bomber attack on the convoy of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on February 14.

On both occasions, Rahul Gandhi and his party had attempted to politicise the issue and had expressed doubts over the strikes. Rahul Gandhi had tried his level best to cast aspersions around the Pulwama attack and suggested that it was an “inside job” of the BJP for electoral gain ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,194FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com