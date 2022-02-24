Aakar Patel, the former Head of Amnesty India, issued threats to the family of India’s Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar by inciting the anti-Indian elements in the United States to act against his brother for not being critical of the Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, Aakar Patel, a notorious anti-Indian propagandist, claimed that the BJP is ‘enabled’ by the fact that Dr S Jaishankar’s family is immune to what he does to Indians.

Unleashing online mobs against Dr Jaishankar’s family, Aakar Patel targeted Jaishankar’s brother saying that he is a professor ‘preaching’ liberalism in California and there was no pressure on him to oppose what his family is “doing to Muslims in India”.

The far-left anti-India propagandist said that this must change. He added that Jaishankar’s brother has agency, and he must be forced to exercise it.

Essentially, Aakar Patel called for his followers and fellow anti-India propagandists to join hands to force Sanjay Subramanyam to speak against his brother Dr Jaishankar and the Indian government for the alleged atrocities that he thinks are being committed against Muslims. Aakar Patel directly issued a threat saying that one must force the family of Jaishankar to speak against the government.

Within hours after calling for action against Jaishankar’s family, an alleged Congress supporter tagged Peter Friedrich, a known Pakistan sympathiser, to take cognizance of Aakar Patel’s request. Friedrick, who has a history of interfering in India’s domestic affairs and anti-India propaganda, asked who is Dr Jaishankar’s brother.

To which, another Indian resident identified as Bhupinder Singh revealed his identity, saying that Jaishankar’s brother is Sanjay Subramanyam, a historian who teaches at UCLA, California.

The dangerous interference in India’s domestic affairs, especially by those individuals close to the Pakistani establishment, evoked a strong response in India. Social media users quickly recognised the emanating threats against Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his family and called the Home Ministry for strict action against Aakar Patel and others for issuing threats against a sitting cabinet minister.

Another user said that revealing a person’s identity amounts to doxing and called for action against Friedrich and Patel.

This is not the first time that Aakar Patel has been spewing venom against the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

Aakar Patel has a habit of peddling lies against India; pursuing hate campaign against PM Modi and the BJP

Ever since PM Modi came to power in 2014, Patel, who harbours deep-seated and intense hatred from PM Modi and the BJP, has been levelling insinuations and unfounded allegations against them to gin up discontent against the Modi government among the people. His efforts have intensified since PM Modi’s unprecedented victory in the 2019 General elections.

Most recently, Patel had to bear the brunt of running his hate campaign against the Modi government when his Twitter account was suspended for instigating Muslims and Dalits to take up arms against the centre, similar to the protests that have convulsed the United States of late.

In 2020, he was arrested and later let out on bail for posting offensive content against the Ghanchi community in Gujarat. Later in 2021, Aakar Patel had gone an unprovoked and contemptuous rant against the Supreme Court of India, comparing the judges of the apex court with ‘eunuchs’, suggesting that they were not ‘manly’ enough to stand up for the Judiciary.