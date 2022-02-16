It looks like the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is all set to make a comeback on social media, reports Daily Mail.

After facing a ban on almost all social media platforms, former POTUS Donald Trump is expected to return on his own social media platform “Truth Social”.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former President, tweeted a screenshot of the former President’s first post on his upcoming social media platform Truth Social.

“Time for some Truth!!!’ Donald Jr. wrote Tuesday night. The image shared by Donald Trump Jr. consisted of an image of the Truth Social post from the former President that read, “Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon.”

The new platform almost looked like Twitter, with similar engagement options such as like, quote and retweeting the post. However, the tweets are referred to as ‘Truths’ on the yet-to-be-launched social media platform.

Screenshots of Trump’s Truth Social account show he reportedly joined the social media network on February 10. On Truth Social, Donald Trump had 175 followers.

Earlier in October last year, former United States President Donald Trump had announced that he would be launching his own social media application, Truth Social.

According to Apple App Store, Trump plans to launch the Truth Social platform on February 21 – Presidents’ Day. Reportedly, the beta version of Truth Social has been launched for certain users, including the former President.

Trump had announced floating ‘Truth Social’ after being banned on Twitter, FB in the wake of Capitol Hill insurrection

By announcing a social media company, Trump had announced a battle against the Big Tech companies, ever since he was banned from Twitter and Facebook after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol Hill. The Twitter ban is permanent, while Facebook and Instagram have said that they might consider reinstating Trump at a later date.

Trump had announced that he would be launching the Trump Media Technology Group toward the end of last year, with plans for a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG+ with entertainment, news and podcasts.

