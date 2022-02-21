A day after the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga in Karnataka, the police have arrested 3 people on Monday (February 21) in connection to the case. It has come to light that a total of 5 people were involved in the gruesome attack.

While speaking about the matter, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed, “We have arrested 3 people. As per my information, 5 people are involved in this murder.”

As per a report in Public TV, one of the accused was identified as Qasif. He and 2 others were apprehended by the cops on Monday (February 21). The police informed that a search for 2 other accused was underway using information sourced from the one arrested.

During his interrogation at the Doddapete Police Station, Qasif confessed that he along with 4 others came in a car and attacked Harsha when he was drinking tea at a canteen on Sunday night. After attacking him with sharp weapons, the accused fled the crime scene. The other two accused were taken out of Shivamogaa for further investigation.

The brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha

On Sunday (February 20) night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries. He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti.

Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in the dress code of schools and colleges. It has come to light that he was issued threats by Islamists in 2015 over alleged ‘blasphemous’ social media posts.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa had claimed that the Bajrang Dal activist was killed by ‘Musalman goondas’.